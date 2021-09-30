How to get more rune pages in League of Legends

No need to start another Rune War! Each player can have up to 25 pages.

With more rune pages, League of Legends players can be more prepared when going into a game.

Players select their champion ahead of each game and can give them various bonuses before the beginning of the match. These bonuses, also called runes, will increase the champion’s statistics or even grant passive abilities. Most bonuses will impact the game from the beginning, while others need time to ramp up.

Runes are sorted in different categories to help the player quickly choose a keystone rune based on which champion they choose. Even if summoners prepare their rune pages outside of the champion select stage, most players will select their runes only after having seen both their and the opponent’s team choices.

Where can you find your rune pages?

First, log into your League of Legends client.

Click on the Collection icon on the top right of your client. It looks like a backpack and is on the left of the Loot icon. You can find the icon circled in red in the image below.

Screengrab via Riot Games

Once you’re in your Collection page, select the Runes section as shown in the image below.

Screengrab via Riot Games

You’re now in your Runes section, where summoners can change their rune pages before even entering the queue for a game. In this section, there are five preset pages every player has by default. These preset runes have been created by League developers and cannot be changed by players.

In the image below, you can also see three additional pages. Every account that reaches level 10 in League will receive two free pages, which can be customized by clicking on them.

Screengrab via Riot Games

How to get more rune pages

Once you’re logged into your League client, click on the store icon on the top right of the screen. You want to click on the piled coins on the left of your Blue Essence and Riot Points, the in-game currency.

Screengrab via Riot Games

You’re now in the client store where you can buy champions, skins, chest and keys, and various accessories. Click on the Accessories section, as shown in the image below.

Screengrab via Riot Games

Among the accessories you can buy there are emotes, ward skins, summoners icons, and rune pages. Select “Rune pages” to purchase some more.

Screengrab via Riot Games

You can now select which option fits you best. The choice is between a single additional page you can purchase with RP or Blue Essence. Alternatively you can buy seven new rune pages with RP only. The seven-page bundle may seem expensive, but it comes with a 37-percent discount on what would have been a total of 4,130 RP.