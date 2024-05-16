League of Legends Patch 14.10 introduced the Champion Mastery update, along with Marks of Mastery. Using these marks, you can finally show off how much time you’ve spent playing your favorite champions and, of course, grab some rewards along the way.

Recommended Videos

In a nutshell, Marks of Mastery represent achievements you obtained on a specific champion. Marks of Mastery are needed to unlock additional Mastery Levels (one mark per level until level 10), so, for example, to level up your champion Mastery from level five to nine, you would need four marks. This system is brand new to League, and here’s how to get Marks of Mastery.

How to get Marks of Mastery in LoL – Answered

You earn Marks of Mastery in League by playing Summoner’s Rift and Howling Abyss to the best of your ability and getting high scores. Scores are grades given to each player at the end of the game, where your overall performance is graded. The grades you can get are: S+, S, S-, A+, A, A-, B+, B, B-, C+, C, C-, D+, D, D-. The highest grade is S+, and the lowest is D-. You should aim to have a high CS, vision score, KDA score, damage output, and objective control ratio. Naturally, Riot Games isn’t looking at the performance of, for example, mid-lane and support Lux. While mid-lane Lux focuses on damage output, support Lux’s main job is to shield everyone, peel enemies, and control vision. Your performance is measured against all other players in your region in that role and on that specific champion.

Marks of Mastery have replaced S-grade tokens you usually get from exquisite performances in League matches.

The better you play, the better your Mastery will be. Image via Riot Games

Another feature that impacts your Mastery progress with specific champions is your Mastery score. As usual, this is earned simply by playing champion and has nothing to do with your performance.

As soon as you have a high enough mastery score and enough Marks of Mastery, you can level up specific champion Mastery.

Here’s the table showing mastery levels and Marks of Mastery needed to upgrade:

Mastery Level Marks Needed One to four None Five to nine One per level 10+ Two per level

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more