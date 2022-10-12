How to fix ‘Your Session has Expired’ error in League of Legends

The League of Legends client is a player’s gateway to joining League matches. The client handles all the game’s social features, and Riot Games has a system in place to kick out idle players and lift the burden on its servers.

If you’ve been idly waiting in the lobby for a while, there’s a decent chance you might receive the “Your Session has Expired” warning. Players will be able to log back into the client instantly, but receiving this error while you’re actively playing the game might be a call for action.

When players receive the “Your Session has Expired” error during a match, they’ll be kicked out of the client, miss out on the post-game banter, and won’t be able to check out the statistics.

How do you fix the “Your Session has Expired” error in League of Legends?

Make sure that your computer doesn’t sleep

If your PC automatically goes to sleep after staying idle for a few minutes, it’ll cause the client to prompt you with the session expiration error.

Make sure that your PC doesn’t go to sleep through your power settings. When your PC stops going idle, the client can retain its internet connection, but it’ll still need to record activity, so it doesn’t prompt the Your Session has Expired error.

Change your DNS servers

The client might start acting up if there’s something wrong with your DNS servers. When DNS addresses go down, they might negatively impact your internet connection and cause the Your Session has Expired error in League.

Players using the default DNS addresses assigned by their internet service providers should swap them out for Google DNS or any other known DNS provider. If you’re already using an alternate DNS address, switch back to your default one to fix the Your Session has Expired error in League.

Reset your router

Restarting your router after changing DNS addresses is a good practice. In the meantime, completely exit out of League and launch the game when your router comes back online.

If the fixes above don’t fix the Your Session has Expired error in League, send a support ticket to Riot so a support associate can take a thorough look at your case.