League of Legends champion Heimerdinger bends over a work station making a technological creation
Image via Riot Games
Category:
League of Legends

How to fix League of Legends’ Vanguard Error 185

Don't forget to shut down your systems.
Tyler Esguerra
Tyler Esguerra
|
Published: Jun 3, 2024 03:36 pm

There are plenty of different errors that you’ll need to keep your eyes on in League of Legends, but some players are running into a new error with Vanguard called Error 185.

Error 185 will prevent you from connecting to any games or getting into the game itself, and will force you to restart your process and close the game entirely. This is also an error that occurs with the game’s kernel-level anti-cheat, Vanguard.

This is, however, a very different error that has a specific reason for its activation, and can be fixed with a few different steps. Here is how to fix League‘s Vanguard Error 185.

Fixing League‘s Vanguard Error 185, explained

Riot Graves cosmetic in League of Legends.
Take the fix into your own hands. Image via Riot Games

According to Riot Games, League of Legends‘ Error 185 is most likely be caused by leaving the client running for longer than seven days, or being logged into the client on multiple devices. As a result, you should be able to fix this error by logging out and logging back into the client. You should also close any instances of League or the game client in your Task Manager.

If you are still running into Error 185, however, you might need to track down any other machines that you might have logged into, since you might be logged in on another PC. This could also mean that someone else has found access into your account, which should prompt you to change the password for your account to avoid any other complications.

If you’re still running into problems after taking all of these steps, you might want to contact Riot support for more help.

Read Article LCS officially brings back best-of-3 series, revamps LoL playoff format for 2024 Summer Split
FlyQuest poses on stage after a 3-0 victory over Cloud9.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
LCS officially brings back best-of-3 series, revamps LoL playoff format for 2024 Summer Split
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Jun 3, 2024
Read Article Riot dishes out multiple permabans to VCS players after LoL competitive integrity investigation
BeanJ in Worlds 2023 playing for Team Whales
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
Riot dishes out multiple permabans to VCS players after LoL competitive integrity investigation
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Jun 3, 2024
Read Article Karmine Corp’s new LoL roster took on 5 LCK legends and absolutely destroyed them
The team standing in front of the camera.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
Karmine Corp’s new LoL roster took on 5 LCK legends and absolutely destroyed them
Jordan Marney Jordan Marney Jun 3, 2024
Tyler Esguerra
Lead League of Legends writer for Dot Esports. Forever an LCS supporter, AD carry main, with more than five years in the industry. Sometimes I like clicking heads in Call of Duty or VALORANT. Creator of the Critical Strike Podcast.