How to disable Eternals in League of Legends

League of Legends’ new stat track system, Eternals, has finally hit the live servers. It allows players to showcase their achievements and show off their accolades. Stuns on Brand, bicycle kicks on Lee Sin, you name it, Eternals track it. But for some players, it doesn’t quite live up to expectations.

Eternals are expensive, costing a hefty amount of Riot Points. If you want to fully invent and track all your favorite champions, the costs add up and up. Nevermind 150 RP, a set of three Eternals for just one champion cost 600 RP ($5). And if you want the season one pass, it costs a staggering 5,850 RP (over $40).

But forgetting the high cost, Eternals offer very little to the game. It’s almost like you’re paying for a sense of pride and accomplishment. It has no real value, at least according to some players.

If you’re fed up with Eternals, you’ve had enough of them cluttering your screen and causing a distraction, you can thankfully disable them. You can temporarily disable Eternals in the death recap by pressing the default N key, but you’ll have to do this every time you die. Riot may fix this in the future, for now though, you’ll have to make do.

You can also disable Eternals by heading to the interface, navigating to the Eternals tab, and clicking disable. It takes just a few seconds and it makes a big difference. You’ll still have to leave your finger on the N button whenever you die, but it will make it that little less annoying.