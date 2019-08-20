Everything we know about League’s Eternals

Eternals are set to be the newest addition to League of Legends. But what are they and when will they be available?

Eternals are basically a way to showcase your achievements and accolades in League, tracking and pinpointing your specialties on certain champions. They’re pretty much a combination of StatTrak weapons in CS:GO and Hero Relics in Dota 2.

Unfortunately, Eternals come at a price. They’ll be purchasable in the store, setting you back Riot Points (RP) for a set of three. This is absolutely fine for some players, but for those who play a range of champions, it’ll really add up.

Once you’ve bought your Eternals, you’ll be able to explore your Milestone progress and personal bests in the new Progression tab. You can do this by navigating to your collection and clicking on a champion.

After you’ve come to grips with Eternals, you’ve played around with the new system, and earned a couple of Milestones, you can feature different Eternals on League’s loading screen.

You’ll also be able to upgrade your Mastery Emote by hitting five Milestones on each set of Eternals. This means you’ll have the chance to show off your achievements in-game.

Eternals are expected to hit the live servers alongside League Patch 9.17.