How to complete League’s 10 Years of Worlds missions

A total of 420 Event Tokens, one Event Orb, an Eternals Capsule, and 12 Event and Worlds icons are up for grabs.

To celebrate the tenth edition of the biggest League of Legends event of the year, Riot is offering players new and exclusive Worlds missions to complete.

As Worlds 2020 unfolds, players have the chance to earn rewards on a patch by patch basis. The Patch 10.20 Dragonmancer missions have come and gone, but there are still the 10.21 Season and Odyssey missions to enjoy.

Here are all the Worlds 2020 missions, how to complete them, and their rewards.

Set two to one: Season missions (10.21)

Mission Objective one Objective two Reward Boots, three pots Play three games with one or more friends Play three games Travel to Jönköping with the Worlds 2011 icon Silver Scrapes Destroy nine structures Play three games Travel to Los Angeles with the Worlds 2012 icon Nerf Zed Earn 10 kills in a single game of Summoner’s Rift Play three games Travel to Los Angeles with the Worlds 2013 icon No more buying wards Earn a vision score of 35 or more Play three games Travel to Seoul with the Worlds 2014 icon Somersaults As a team, score two aces Play three games Travel to Berlin with the Worlds 2015 icon Dragons: Now five flavors Claim a Dragon Soul Play three games Travel to Los Angeles with the Worlds 2016 icon Plats? In the jungle? Win a game as the jungler Play three games Travel to Beijing with the Worlds 2017 icon Closing the gap Win a game in 23 minutes or less in a game of Summoner’s Rift Play three games Travel to Incheon with the Worlds 2018 icon A cat and a knight Win a game as Garen or Yuumi Play three games Travel to Paris with the Worlds 2019 icon 200 Go on a Legendary killing spree (eight-kill streak) Play three games Travel to Shanghai with the Worlds 2020 Icon And many more to come Complete the 10 season missions N/A World’s 10 Years Promo

Set two to two: Odyssey missions (10.21)