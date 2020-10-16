How to complete League’s 10 Years of Worlds missions

To celebrate the tenth edition of the biggest League of Legends event of the year, Riot is offering players new and exclusive Worlds missions to complete.
As Worlds 2020 unfolds, players have the chance to earn rewards on a patch by patch basis. The Patch 10.20 Dragonmancer missions have come and gone, but there are still the 10.21 Season and Odyssey missions to enjoy.
A total of 420 Event Tokens, one Event Orb, an Eternals Capsule, and 12 Event and Worlds icons are up for grabs.
Here are all the Worlds 2020 missions, how to complete them, and their rewards.
Set two to one: Season missions (10.21)
|Mission
|Objective one
|Objective two
|Reward
|Boots, three pots
|Play three games with one or more friends
|Play three games
|Travel to Jönköping with the Worlds 2011 icon
|Silver Scrapes
|Destroy nine structures
|Play three games
|Travel to Los Angeles with the Worlds 2012 icon
|Nerf Zed
|Earn 10 kills in a single game of Summoner’s Rift
|Play three games
|Travel to Los Angeles with the Worlds 2013 icon
|No more buying wards
|Earn a vision score of 35 or more
|Play three games
|Travel to Seoul with the Worlds 2014 icon
|Somersaults
|As a team, score two aces
|Play three games
|Travel to Berlin with the Worlds 2015 icon
|Dragons: Now five flavors
|Claim a Dragon Soul
|Play three games
|Travel to Los Angeles with the Worlds 2016 icon
|Plats? In the jungle?
|Win a game as the jungler
|Play three games
|Travel to Beijing with the Worlds 2017 icon
|Closing the gap
|Win a game in 23 minutes or less in a game of Summoner’s Rift
|Play three games
|Travel to Incheon with the Worlds 2018 icon
|A cat and a knight
|Win a game as Garen or Yuumi
|Play three games
|Travel to Paris with the Worlds 2019 icon
|200
|Go on a Legendary killing spree (eight-kill streak)
|Play three games
|Travel to Shanghai with the Worlds 2020 Icon
|And many more to come
|Complete the 10 season missions
|N/A
|World’s 10 Years Promo
Set two to two: Odyssey missions (10.21)
|Mission
|Objective one
|Objective two
|Objective three
|Reward
|Hear of gold?
|Win a game as Sivir
|Score 15 takedowns in a single game
|Play five games
|10 tokens
|Get the job done
|As a team, score an ace
|Earn 30 takedowns
|Play five games
|10 tokens
|Trusted bug
|Win a game as Kha’Zix
|As a team, earn first blood
|Play five games
|10 tokens
|Don’t trust bugs
|Earn first blood
|As a team, kill two Rift Heralds
|Play five games
|10 tokens
|Space mom
|Win a game as Karma
|Play two games with a CC score of 20 or more
|Play five games
|10 tokens
|There’s no crying in space
|As a team, kill the Elder Drake
|Score five or more kills in a single game
|Play five games
|10 tokens
|The wild card
|Win a game as Twisted Fate
|Go on a five-kill killing spree
|Play five games
|10 tokens
|Just that good
|Go on a Legendary killing spree (eight-kill streak)
|Earn a double kill or better three times
|Play five games
|10 tokens
|Big on space crime
|Win a game as Aatrox
|Deal 50,000 damage to champions
|Play five games
|10 tokens and an Eternals capsule
|That went well
|Win a game with more takedowns than deaths in ARAM
|Destroy 12 structures
|Play five games
|10 tokens