How to complete League’s 10 Years of Worlds missions

A total of 420 Event Tokens, one Event Orb, an Eternals Capsule, and 12 Event and Worlds icons are up for grabs.

To celebrate the tenth edition of the biggest League of Legends event of the year, Riot is offering players new and exclusive Worlds missions to complete.

As Worlds 2020 unfolds, players have the chance to earn rewards on a patch by patch basis. The Patch 10.20 Dragonmancer missions have come and gone, but there are still the 10.21 Season and Odyssey missions to enjoy.

Here are all the Worlds 2020 missions, how to complete them, and their rewards.

Set two to one: Season missions (10.21)

MissionObjective oneObjective twoReward
Boots, three potsPlay three games with one or more friendsPlay three gamesTravel to Jönköping with the Worlds 2011 icon
Silver ScrapesDestroy nine structuresPlay three gamesTravel to Los Angeles with the Worlds 2012 icon
Nerf ZedEarn 10 kills in a single game of Summoner’s RiftPlay three gamesTravel to Los Angeles with the Worlds 2013 icon
No more buying wardsEarn a vision score of 35 or morePlay three gamesTravel to Seoul with the Worlds 2014 icon
SomersaultsAs a team, score two acesPlay three gamesTravel to Berlin with the Worlds 2015 icon
Dragons: Now five flavorsClaim a Dragon SoulPlay three gamesTravel to Los Angeles with the Worlds 2016 icon
Plats? In the jungle?Win a game as the junglerPlay three gamesTravel to Beijing with the Worlds 2017 icon
Closing the gapWin a game in 23 minutes or less in a game of Summoner’s RiftPlay three gamesTravel to Incheon with the Worlds 2018 icon
A cat and a knightWin a game as Garen or YuumiPlay three gamesTravel to Paris with the Worlds 2019 icon
200Go on a Legendary killing spree (eight-kill streak)Play three gamesTravel to Shanghai with the Worlds 2020 Icon
And many more to comeComplete the 10 season missionsN/AWorld’s 10 Years Promo

Set two to two: Odyssey missions (10.21)

MissionObjective oneObjective twoObjective threeReward
Hear of gold?Win a game as SivirScore 15 takedowns in a single gamePlay five games10 tokens
Get the job doneAs a team, score an aceEarn 30 takedownsPlay five games10 tokens
Trusted bugWin a game as Kha’ZixAs a team, earn first bloodPlay five games10 tokens
Don’t trust bugsEarn first bloodAs a team, kill two Rift HeraldsPlay five games10 tokens
Space momWin a game as KarmaPlay two games with a CC score of 20 or morePlay five games10 tokens
There’s no crying in spaceAs a team, kill the Elder DrakeScore five or more kills in a single gamePlay five games10 tokens
The wild cardWin a game as Twisted FateGo on a five-kill killing spreePlay five games10 tokens
Just that goodGo on a Legendary killing spree (eight-kill streak)Earn a double kill or better three timesPlay five games10 tokens
Big on space crimeWin a game as AatroxDeal 50,000 damage to championsPlay five games10 tokens and an Eternals capsule
That went wellWin a game with more takedowns than deaths in ARAMDestroy 12 structuresPlay five games10 tokens