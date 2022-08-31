How to change your language in League of Legends

League of Legends is one of the most popular games on the internet with over 100 million active players around the globe. The game has made its way into nearly every country worldwide and with over a dozen supported languages, some players may want to play with a different language than their account natively uses.’

But, doing so can be a bit confusing for any League player.

If you’re interested in modifying the language for your League of Legends game client, here’s everything you need to know.

How to change your language

Unfortunately, changing the language in League is not as simple as selecting an in-game setting. If you want to change your League language, you’ll need to modify a file, but don’t worry, it’s relatively easy to do.

It should be noted modifying League’s game files in any way is against Riot’s terms of service, however, changing the language of your client offers no in-game benefit over your opponents, so it’s doubtful any action will be taken against your account.

With that out of the way, here are the steps you’ll need to take to change the language in League of Legends:

First, open the League installation directory which is C:/Riot Games/League of Legends by default, but if you installed the game on another drive or in a different folder, head there instead.

Right-click “LeagueClient” and create a shortcut. Then, drag the shortcut to your desktop.

Right-click “LeagueClient” shortcut on your desktop and select “Properties.”

In the “Target” field, put one space after “D:\Riot Games\League of Legends\LeagueClient.exe,” and add “–locale=X”, the “X” will be replaced with your desired language’s five-character language code, which can be found below (e.g. –locale=ja_JP).

Japanese: ja_JP

Korean: ko_KR

Chinese: zh_CN

Taiwanese: zh_TW

Spanish (Spain): es_ES

Spanish (Latin America): es_MX

English: en_GB, en_AU, en_US

French: fr_FR

German: de_DE

Italian: it_IT

Polish: pl_PL

Romanian: ro_RO

Greek: el_GR

Portuguese: pt_BR

Hungarian: hu_HU

Russian: ru_RU

Turkish: tr_TR

Now, just use the shortcut you’ve created to open League of Legends and your language should be set to the one you’ve chosen.

If you wish to switch back—or to another new one—you’ll have to repeat the steps shown above. You cannot put in a different five-character language code in the shortcut you’ve already created, as it won’t change the language a second time.