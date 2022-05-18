How to acquire all Imagination challenges in League

In League of Legends, the most competitive people are focused on creating ideal team compositions and perfect strategies to win their games. But sometimes, there are times where games come down to whichever players are willing to try things out, even if they aren’t sure that they’ll work.
Testing your limits as a player while also keeping things fresh is a surefire way to make League fun while racking up some wins in your solo queue adventures, and Riot Games is ready to reward those who are willing to experiment with some new Challenges titles. The developers are also rewarding players who love to play ARAM since they’re giving out multiple titles for the game mode as well.
Here is how to acquire all the titles in the Imagination challenge category in League. All of these challenges can only be done in game modes on Summoner’s Rift, unless they’re specifically marked as an ARAM-only challenge.
|ARAM God
|Earn points from challenges in the ARAM Warrior, ARAM Finesse, ARAM Champion, and ARAM Protector groups to rank up the ARAM Authority capstone until you reach Master tier
|Galaxy Brain
|Earn points from challenges in the Style, Innovation, and Tactician groups to rank up the Cleverness and Creativity capstone until you reach Master tier
|Unstoppable
|Earn points from challenges in the ARAM Warriors group to rank up the ARAM Warrior capstone until you reach Diamond tier
|Angel of Mercy
|Kill opponents who recently healed with a health pack in ARAM to rank up the Bad Medicine challenge until you reach Gold tier
|Swift
|Earn points from challenges in the ARAM Finesse group to rank up the ARAM Finesse capstone until you reach Diamond tier
|Avalanche
|Hit snowballs on champions in ARAM to rank up the Snow Day challenge until you reach Gold tier
|Abyssal
|Earn points from challenges in the ARAM Champion group to rank up the ARAM Champion capstone until you reach Diamond tier
|Untouchable
|Win without being killed by an enemy champion in ARAM to rank up the Can’t Touch This challenge until you reach Platinum tier
|Innovative
|Earn points from challenges in the Innovation group to rank up the Innovation capstone until you reach Diamond tier
|Flashy
|Get multikills shortly after flashing towards an enemy champion to rank up the Aggressive Positioning challenge until you reach Gold tier
|Alcove Gamer
|Takedown opponents in the alcove in the top or bottom lane to rank up the Alcove Gaming challenge until you reach Gold tier
|Survivor
|Survive champion combat on single digit health to rank up the Not Even Close challenge until you reach Gold tier
|Ace
|Have both teams be aced in the same teamfight to rank up the Double Ace challenge until you reach Platinum tier
|Tactical
|Earn points from challenges in the Tactician group to rank up the Tactician capstone until you reach Diamond tier
|Bot Blaster
|Earn points from challenges in the Machine-Hunting Mercenary group to rank up the Machine-Hunting Mercenary capstone until you reach Master tier