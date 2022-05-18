How to acquire all Imagination challenges in League

In League of Legends, the most competitive people are focused on creating ideal team compositions and perfect strategies to win their games. But sometimes, there are times where games come down to whichever players are willing to try things out, even if they aren’t sure that they’ll work.

Testing your limits as a player while also keeping things fresh is a surefire way to make League fun while racking up some wins in your solo queue adventures, and Riot Games is ready to reward those who are willing to experiment with some new Challenges titles. The developers are also rewarding players who love to play ARAM since they’re giving out multiple titles for the game mode as well.

Here is how to acquire all the titles in the Imagination challenge category in League. All of these challenges can only be done in game modes on Summoner’s Rift, unless they’re specifically marked as an ARAM-only challenge.