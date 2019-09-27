How many players does Teamfight Tactics have?

Teamfight Tactics’ player numbers have been revealed in a recent report by Riot Games.

The autobattler had an extraordinary launch in June, amassing hundreds of thousands of viewers on Twitch, leaving players waiting in hour-long queue, and crashing the servers. The hype has since appeared to simmer down, but, according to Riot, the game mode is still very much thriving.

In fact, TFT has been so successful that it’s increased League’s global average peak concurrent players by an astonishing 30 percent. All in all, that adds up to more than 33 million players each month, with a collective 1.725 billion hours of game time since its launch.

Image via Riot Games

By far the biggest culprit is China, with the region seeing a 35 percent growth in total game hours.

The game mode isn’t dying down either. In the last 30 days, TFT has been played for 720 million hours. That’s monumental for a new genre. It looks like it can only improve, with new players joining each day and adding to the autobattler phenomena.

As a result of the game’s success, Riot has committed to building a competitive scene starting next year. This will surely only bolster the numbers and keep the player figures on an upward spiral.

It’s impossible to predict the projection of the game in the months and years to come, but if one thing’s certain, TFT is here to stay.