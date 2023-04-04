How long does LoL’s Low Priority Queue last?

In order to discourage League of Legends players from leaving ongoing games, Riot Games implemented its LeaverBuster system. Players that continually leave in-progress games will eventually find themselves in low priority queue. Whenever this happens, players will be notified of their temporary placement, though it is not entirely clear whenever players will exit the LeaverBuster system.

Whether intentional or otherwise, players that frequently leave games will end up in low priority queue. Depending on rank and region, players in this queue will experience five to even 20 additional minutes of wait time.

By sticking around in your games and toughing out the low priority queue system, players will automatically be placed out of the unfortunate system. While waiting out this soft suspension can be difficult, it is the only way out. If you are stuck in low priority queue, here is how long you can expect to be stuck waiting.

How long do players stay in Low Priority Queue in League of Legends?

While the amount of games may vary by player, summoners will typically be placed in low priority queue for five to six games. While in low priority queue, players will wait anywhere from five to 20 additional minutes, depending on rank and region.

If you continue to disconnect from games while already in low priority queue, you will eventually be placed under a queue lockout. Under this system, players will be unable to even start queuing for days at a time, with 14 days being the longest queue lockout a player can experience.

After your queue lockout timer expires, players can jump back into League although they will be put back in low priority queue. Players should also note that dropping out while in a ranked game will not only risk being put into the LeaverBuster system, but also will result in an LP loss no matter the result of the game.