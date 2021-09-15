What is low priority queue in League of Legends?

If you repeatedly disconnect from League of Legends games, it is highly likely you’ll end up in a low priority queue due to the LeaverBuster system.

Riot Games implemented the LeaverBuster system to discourage summoners who exhibit leaving behavior—whether intentional or otherwise. The system places players who dodge and leave their games in a low priority queue. While in low priority queue, players will experience waiting times that are five, 10, or even 20 minutes longer than normal.

Generally, summoners will be placed in the low priority queue for five games and will have to wait for five minutes before finding a game. If a player continuously leaves the low priority queue, however, timers increase from five minutes to 20 minutes per game.

Additionally, if the player dodges a match during champion select—either while in low priority queue or after returning to the regular queue—they will have to go through the low priority queue again from the start. But if someone else from their team or the enemy team disconnects, the player in question will not have to go through the low priority queue again.

Moreover, if a player leaves a game while in ranked mode, it will result in a League Points loss. The first game dodged will deduct only three points from the League Points earned during ranked games, while the second and subsequent games will remove 10 points each time.

To leave the low priority queue and avoid its penalties, summoners need to complete at least five matchmade games without abandoning the matches early. Declining or not accepting a match will also result in the queue’s timer being reset.