House United wins League’s Mid-Season Trials

League’s Mid-Season Trials wrapped up over the weekend, and the numbers are finally in. House United stands in first place, and its members will receive a golden emote to celebrate their hard work.

The results were close, but House United managed to lock down first with 65 points—just one point higher than second place. After spending the first two weeks at the bottom of the standings, House Council has moved up to claim second, followed by the Warband and the Faceless in third and fourth, respectively.

Throughout the month-long event, players collected points for their house by completing weekly event missions. Points increased each week, allowing for House Council to make its comeback.

Although it was a close race, the United remained consistently in first place save for week two, which saw House Warband temporarily take control of the event’s leader boards before passing the torch back to the United.

In honor of their victory, members of House United will receive a permanent gold house emote and will retain their house spawn animations for a short while longer.