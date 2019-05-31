House United remains in the lead with 3 days remaining in the Mid-Season Trials event

Brought to you by IKON, challenging you to share your greatest game moments and win amazing prizes.

There are only three days left in League of Legends‘ Mid-Season Trials event, but the battle is still raging on between the four houses. It’s a close fight and some of these houses will need to do some extra work in a short amount of time if they want to become the winners.

Four days ago, House United overtook House Warband for first place in the standings, while House Council manned the third-place spot and House Faceless lagged behind in fourth. No one has switched places since then, but the point differential is almost nonexistent.

House United has 45 points, which is only two points ahead of House Warband. Meanwhile, House Council and House Faceless are nipping at the heels of House Warband with 42 points each. This means that there’s only a three-point differential between last and first place. So the standings could flip at any moment.

Players will have until June 2 to play and earn points for their respective houses through missions. These final missions hold the highest point values in the event, so any team looking to make a last-second dash for the top spot can do so.

Winners of the Mid-Season Trials will gain a permanent Golden House emote and will retain their custom house spawning animation for a short period of time after the event is finished.