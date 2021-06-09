Hexflash will be disabled for Week 1 of the LEC after a game-breaking Sett bug was discovered in the LPL

Sett's Showstopper really did stop the show after the bug led to an hour-long pause in the LPL.

LEC Commissioner Maximilian Schmitt has announced that the Hexflash rune will be disabled for use in Week 1 of the LEC Summer Split.

The decision comes after a bug with the rune was revealed in the best-of-three between Edward Gaming and Bilibili Gaming in the LPL on June 8. The bug, spotted in a bot lane tower dive by EDG against BLG top laner BiuBiu, was proven to be unfixable and thus the game in question was chronobroken. In the clip, top laner BiuBiu used his ultimate on EDG support Meiko, who is then left unable to flash out of the range of tower aggro despite having Hexflash available according to the spectator overlay.

Flashy #LEC Update:



Due to yesterday’s bug in the #LPL which caused both Hexflash and the regular Flash to be unusable we will be disabling the use of the Hexflash rune for @LEC Week 1. — Maximilian Peter Schmidt (@RiotMAXtheX) June 9, 2021

As demonstrated in a Youtube video by content creator Vandiril, the bug comes from an interaction between Hexflash and Sett. If a Sett uses his Showstopper (R) on an enemy champion with the Hexflash rune, they become unable to use either their Hexflash or their regular flash. The community had been aware of the bug before it was noticed in the LPL, but it’s uncertain as to what the specifics of the interaction are that cause the bug–it’s also unconfirmed as to whether it is specific to Sett’s Showstopper, or if it can be caused by other displacement spells.

It was previously thought that the bug would only activate if Sett used Showstopper on a champion who was channeling Hexflash, but in the LPL clip, it does not look as though Meiko was using Hexflash when BiuBiu used his ultimate.

The removal of hexflash is a highly impactful change in the current support meta, in which engage tanks like Leona and Alistar are seeing a high level of priority. Hexflash is one of their primary engage tools, and without it we may potentially see the support pool move more towards enchanter-style supports like Karma, Lulu, and Seraphine, all of whom have recently received buffs.

Week 1 of the LEC will begin on June 11, 12 pm CT.

