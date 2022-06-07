Here is the full 2022 LCK Summer Split schedule

One of the best regions in League of Legends is back and ready to heat up for the new season. The 2022 LCK Summer Split is set to begin on June 15, and the rest of the league has been ready to jump back into the battle for the throne in Korea.

Last season, the greatest of all-time, Faker, led T1 to their latest championship after a record-setting winning streak through the first half of the year. The legendary organization might not have been able to win the 2022 Mid-Season Invitational, but the roster’s hunger for success should drive them even further as the heat of this summer continues to rise.

With new challengers and familiar faces all around, the LCK is shaping up to be one of the most exciting leagues to watch. If you’re trying to lock down which matches you’d like to watch, here is the full 2022 LCK Summer Split regular season schedule.

Week one (June 15 to 19)

Kwangdong Freecs (KDF) vs. Hanwha Life Esports (HLE)

Nongshim RedForce (NS) vs. DRX

KT Rolster (KT) vs. Gen.G (GEN)

Fredit BRION (BRO) vs. DWG KIA (DK)

Liiv SANDBOX (LSB) vs. KDF

T1 vs. NS

GEN vs. HLE

DRX vs. BRO

KT vs. T1

DK vs. LSB

Week two (June 22 to 26)

GEN vs. DK

BRO vs. KT

KDF vs. NS

T1 vs. LSB

HLE vs. DRX

BRO vs. GEN

DK vs. T1

LSB vs. KT

HLE vs. NS

DRX vs. KDF

Week three (June 29 to July 3)

LSB vs. DRX

KDF vs. T1

BRO vs. HLE

NS vs. GEN

KT vs. DK

T1 vs. DRX

LSB vs. BRO

GEN vs. KDF

DK vs. NS

KT vs. HLE

Week four (July 6 to 10)

NS vs. KT

KDF vs. BRO

DK vs. DRX

HLE vs. LSB

GEN vs. T1

KDF vs. KT

NS vs. LSB

HLE vs. DK

DRX vs. GEN

T1 vs. BRO

Week five (July 13 to 17)

HLE vs. T1

GEN vs. LSB

KT vs. DRX

DK vs. KDF

BRO vs. NS

LSB vs. HLE

KT vs. KDF

DRX vs. T1

DK vs. BRO

GEN vs. NS

Week six (July 20 to 24)

BRO vs. DRX

NS vs. DK

T1 vs. KDF

HLE vs. KT

LSB vs. GEN

DRX vs. DK

BRO vs. T1

KT vs. NS

KDF vs. LSB

HLE vs. GEN

Week seven (July 27 to 31)

T1 vs. KT

DK vs. HLE

LSB vs. NS

GEN vs. DRX

BRO vs. KDF

DK vs. KT

DRX vs. LSB

T1 vs. GEN

HLE vs. KDF

NS vs. BRO

Week eight (Aug. 3 to 7)

LSB vs. DK

KDF vs. GEN

KT vs. BRO

T1 vs. HLE

DRX vs. NS

DK vs. GEN

HLE vs. BRO

KT vs. LSB

NS vs. T1

KDF vs. DRX

Week nine (Aug. 10 to 14)