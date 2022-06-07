Here is the full 2022 LCK Summer Split schedule

One of the best regions in League of Legends is back and ready to heat up for the new season. The 2022 LCK Summer Split is set to begin on June 15, and the rest of the league has been ready to jump back into the battle for the throne in Korea.
Last season, the greatest of all-time, Faker, led T1 to their latest championship after a record-setting winning streak through the first half of the year. The legendary organization might not have been able to win the 2022 Mid-Season Invitational, but the roster’s hunger for success should drive them even further as the heat of this summer continues to rise.
With new challengers and familiar faces all around, the LCK is shaping up to be one of the most exciting leagues to watch. If you’re trying to lock down which matches you’d like to watch, here is the full 2022 LCK Summer Split regular season schedule.
Week one (June 15 to 19)
- Kwangdong Freecs (KDF) vs. Hanwha Life Esports (HLE)
- Nongshim RedForce (NS) vs. DRX
- KT Rolster (KT) vs. Gen.G (GEN)
- Fredit BRION (BRO) vs. DWG KIA (DK)
- Liiv SANDBOX (LSB) vs. KDF
- T1 vs. NS
- GEN vs. HLE
- DRX vs. BRO
- KT vs. T1
- DK vs. LSB
Week two (June 22 to 26)
- GEN vs. DK
- BRO vs. KT
- KDF vs. NS
- T1 vs. LSB
- HLE vs. DRX
- BRO vs. GEN
- DK vs. T1
- LSB vs. KT
- HLE vs. NS
- DRX vs. KDF
Week three (June 29 to July 3)
- LSB vs. DRX
- KDF vs. T1
- BRO vs. HLE
- NS vs. GEN
- KT vs. DK
- T1 vs. DRX
- LSB vs. BRO
- GEN vs. KDF
- DK vs. NS
- KT vs. HLE
Week four (July 6 to 10)
- NS vs. KT
- KDF vs. BRO
- DK vs. DRX
- HLE vs. LSB
- GEN vs. T1
- KDF vs. KT
- NS vs. LSB
- HLE vs. DK
- DRX vs. GEN
- T1 vs. BRO
Week five (July 13 to 17)
- HLE vs. T1
- GEN vs. LSB
- KT vs. DRX
- DK vs. KDF
- BRO vs. NS
- LSB vs. HLE
- KT vs. KDF
- DRX vs. T1
- DK vs. BRO
- GEN vs. NS
Week six (July 20 to 24)
- BRO vs. DRX
- NS vs. DK
- T1 vs. KDF
- HLE vs. KT
- LSB vs. GEN
- DRX vs. DK
- BRO vs. T1
- KT vs. NS
- KDF vs. LSB
- HLE vs. GEN
Week seven (July 27 to 31)
- T1 vs. KT
- DK vs. HLE
- LSB vs. NS
- GEN vs. DRX
- BRO vs. KDF
- DK vs. KT
- DRX vs. LSB
- T1 vs. GEN
- HLE vs. KDF
- NS vs. BRO
Week eight (Aug. 3 to 7)
- LSB vs. DK
- KDF vs. GEN
- KT vs. BRO
- T1 vs. HLE
- DRX vs. NS
- DK vs. GEN
- HLE vs. BRO
- KT vs. LSB
- NS vs. T1
- KDF vs. DRX
Week nine (Aug. 10 to 14)
- GEN vs. BRO
- LSB vs. T1
- KDF vs. DK
- DRX vs. KT
- NS vs. HLE
- BRO vs. LSB
- GEN vs. KT
- T1 vs. DK
- DRX vs. HLE
- NS vs. KDF