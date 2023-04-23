Here are the results of the 2023 League MSI bracket draw

Here's how the 13 LoL teams at MSI 2023 were drawn into the bracket.

The field of teams for the 2023 League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational has been determined, and now, the representatives have been drawn into their respective first-round matchups.

This season, the MSI format looks much different than in years past, with the tournament broken down into two stages: the Play-in Stage and the Bracket Stage. This new format does away with the “Rumble Stage” and allows for more series between representatives of major regions and minor regions, especially in the early portions of the tournament.

Furthermore, the MSI field has been expanded to include the top two teams from each of pro LoL’s four major regions, instead of just playing host to their champions as it did in years past. The top seeds from the LEC, LCS, LCK, and LPL will all be slotted directly into the bracket stage of the event. The LCK will also send its second-seeded team to the Bracket Stage.

The tournament has also expanded its format to include a double-elimination system, meaning more matches will be played throughout the event.

The play-in stage will be divided into two separate brackets, with teams from major and minor regions competing for a spot in the MSI bracket. Here’s how the eight play-in squads were drawn.

MSI Play-in Bracket A matches

Golden Guardians vs. GAM Esports

Bilibili Gaming vs. Movistar Rainbow7

MSI Play-in Bracket B matches

PSG Talon vs. DetonatioN FocusMe

G2 Esports vs. LOUD

After the conclusion of the Play-in Stage, the MSI Bracket Stage will kick off, where the remaining teams—JD Gaming, Cloud9, MAD Lions, Gen.G, and T1—await the three teams who advance out of the Play-ins.

The 2023 Mid-Season Invitational will kick off on May 2, with the Bracket Stage of the tournament beginning on May 9.