League of Legends Patch 12.16 doesn’t just follow the typical pattern of balancing champions. It’s also the first of several patches that will have a bearing on the upcoming World Championship. On top of that, with Patch 12.16, Udyr’s rework will hit the live servers and the champion could once again dominate Summoner’s Rift.
Riot is also targeting Zeri, Draven, Poppy, and Yuumi for some long-deserved nerfs since their pro-play presence has been over the roof for several patches now. Meanwhile, Caitlyn, Irelia, Jayce, Kai’Sa, Malphite, Tristana, and Zoe are receiving significant buffs that will definitely help them. Diana, who recently enjoyed tank builds, will also be adjusted to fulfill the fantasy of a jungle assassin/skirmisher.
Finally, to bring tank supports back into the meta, the devs are buffing Evenshroud’s damage amplification.
League Patch 12.16 is expected to hit the live servers on Wednesday, Aug. 24.
League of Legends Patch 12.16: Full notes and updates
Champions
Udyr
The long-awaited Udyr rework is finally going live, so here’s the ability rundown to stay ahead of the curve.
Passive – Bridge Between
- Awakened Spirit: Udyr has four basic abilities that swap between stances. He can periodically recast his active stance to Awaken it for bonus effects, with a shared cooldown between stances.
- Monk Training: Each time Udyr enters or Awakens a stance, his next two attacks gain attack speed and refund some of Awaken’s cooldown.
Q – Wilding Claw
- Udyr gains a burst of attack speed and his next two attacks deal bonus physical damage.
- Awaken: Udyr gains even more attack speed, and his next two attacks chain lightning off the target, bouncing up to 6 times. Lightning can strike the same target multiple times, dealing heavy damage to isolated targets.
W – Iron Mantle
- Udyr gains a shield and his next two attacks restore health.
- Awaken: Udyr gains a bigger shield, his next two attacks heal even more, and he restores a percentage of his max health over the next few seconds.
E – Blazing Stampede
- Udyr gains a burst of move speed. His first attack against each target while in this stance lunges a short distance and stuns them (per-unit cooldown).
- Awaken: Udyr gains even more move speed and briefly becomes immune to crowd control.
R – Wingborne Storm
- Udyr temporarily summons a storm around him that slows and damages nearby units. His next two attacks cause the storm to pulse, dealing bonus magic damage.
- Awaken: Udyr unleashes the storm, causing it to deal additional damage and chase after nearby enemies.
Caitlyn
Passive – Headshot
- Attack Damage Ratio: 60/85/110 percent (based on level) > 60/90/120 percent (based on level)
R – Ace in the Hole
- [New]: Damage is now increased by 0 to 25 percent based on current critical strike chance
Diana
- Empowered cleave damag: 20 to 250 (based on level) (+50 percent AP) > 20 to 220 (based on level) (+50 percent AP)
- (Note: Base damage level comparisons: Level six: 55 > 45, Level 11: 120 > 95, Level 16: 210 > 170)
E – Lunar Rush
- Magic damage: 50/70/90/110/130 (+45 percent AP) > 50/70/90/110/130 (+ 50 percent AP)
Draven
Q – Spinning Axe
- Base damage: 45/50/55/60/65 > 40/45/50/55/60
Irelia
- Base magic resist: 28 > 30
- Armor growth: 4.2 > 4.7
Jayce
Q (Hammer Form) – To the Skies!
- Damage: 55/95/135/175/215/255 (+120 percent bonus AD) > 55/100/145/190/235/280 (+120 percent bonus AD)
E (Hammer Form) – Thundering Blow
- Damage: 8/10.4/12.8/15.2/17.6/20 percent of target’s maximum health (100 percent bonus AD) > 8/10.8/13.6/16.4/19.2/22 percent of target’s maximum health (100 percent bonus AD)
Kai’Sa
Passive – Second Skin
- Plasma on-hit base damage: four to 16 (based on level) > five to 23 (based on level)
- Caustic Wounds additional damage per Plasma stack before application: one to eight (based on level) > one to 12 (based on level)
Q – Icathian Rain
- Damage per missile: 40/55/70/85/100 (+50 percent bonus AD) (+25 percent AP) > 40/55/70/85/100 (+ 50 percent bonus AD) (+30 percent AP)
R – Killer Instinct
- Shield strength: 70/90/110 (+90/135/180% AD) (+ 90 percent AP) > 70/90/110 (+ 90/135/180 percent AD) (+ 120 percent AP)
Malphite
Passive – Granite Shield
- Cooldown (levels 1/7/13): 10/8/6 seconds >>> 8/7/6 seconds
W – Thunderclap
Cooldown: 12 at all ranks > 12/11.5/11/10.5/10 seconds
Poppy
Q – Hammer Shock
- Percent health damage minion/monster cap: 50/80/110/140/170 > 30/60/90/120/150
Tristana
Q – Rapid Fire
Bonus attack speed: 50/65/80/95/110 percent > 65/80/95/110/125 percent
Yuumi
E – Zoomies
Bonus movement speed: 20 percent (+six percent per 100 AP) > 20 percent (+two percent per 100 AP)
Cooldown: 12/11/10/9/8 seconds > 12/11.5/11/10.5/10 seconds
Zeri
Q – Burst Fire
- Damage: 8/11/14/17/20 (+105/110/115/120/125% AD) (+60 percent AP) > 8/11/14/17/20 (+ 100/105/110/115/120 percent AD) (+60 percent AP)
W – Ultrashock Laser
- Damage: 20/55/90/125/160 (+130 percent AD) (+ 60 percent AP) > 20/55/90/125/160 (+100 percent AD) (+ 40 percent AP)
Zoe
W – Spell Thief
- [New]: Minions killed by Allied champions will now also drop orbs while Zoe is within 1500 range
E – Sleepy Trouble Bubble
- Magic damage: 60/100/140/180/220 (+40 percent AP) > 70/110/150/190/230 (+45 percent)
- Maximum pop damage: 60/100/140/180/220 (+40 percent AP) > 70/110/150/190/230 (+45 percent)
Zyra
E – Grasping Roots
- Post-cast lockout: 0.15 to 0.4 seconds > 0.15 seconds
Items
Evenshroud
- Coruscation Duration: four seconds > five seconds
- Coruscation damage amplification: nine percent > 10 percent
The full list of updates for League Patch 12.16, including changes to game modes, Clash, bug fixes, and more can be found here.