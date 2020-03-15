Here are the 2020 LPL Spring Split standings

The 2020 LPL Spring Split has returned for week two after a nearly two-month-long hiatus. And although matches will continue in an online format to protect players and staff from potential exposure to the coronavirus, the League of Legends league will maintain the majority of its previous format moving forward.

A total of 17 teams will face off against one another in a single round-robin over 10 weeks. The top eight teams continue on to the playoffs. All matches are best-of-three series during the regular season and playoffs, except for the final playoff game, which is a best-of-five. This means that winning every single game is crucial since it increases the number of points a team has, even if they don’t win the overall match.

The entire League is stacked with both veterans and rookies. While the first spot is held by the 2018 Worlds champions, Invictus Gaming, the second spot is held by a fresh team of rookies, eStar.

Here are the standings for the 2020 LPL Spring Split after two weeks of play.

Rank Team name Series Games Points 1) Invictus Gaming 4-0 8-2 +6 2) eStar 4-1 8-4 +4 3) JD Gaming 3-1 7-2 +5 4) Royal Never Give Up 3-1 7-3 +4 5) FunPlus Phoenix 2-2 6-5 +1 6) EDward Gaming 2-2 5-4 +1 6) Suning 2-2 5-4 +1 8) Oh My God 2-2 5-5 0 9) Team WE 2-2 4-4 0 10) Bilibili Gaming 2-2 5-6 -1 10) LNG Esports 2-2 5-6 -1 12) Top Esports 2-2 4-5 -1 13) Dominus Esports 1-3 3-6 -3 13) LGD Gaming 1-3 3-6 -3 13) Rogue Warriors 1-3 3-6 -3 16) Vici Gaming 1-3 3-7 -4 17) Victory Five 0-3 0-6 -6

This article will be updated after each week throughout the 2020 LPL Spring Split.