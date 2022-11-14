Here are all the Winterblessed skins coming to League this holiday season

Winter skins return to League for the first time in three years.

For the first time since 2019, winter-themed skins are coming to League of Legends. After the Snowdown Showdown in-game event took a two-year hiatus in 2020 and 2021, League players are finally getting some skins in time for the holiday season.

Riot Games previewed a new skin line on Nov. 14 titled “Winterblessed,” which features new skins for six champions: Diana, Zoe, Swain, Shaco, Zilean, and Warwick. In addition to each of the new skins coming to the game, Warwick will be receiving a prestige edition of his Winterblessed skin.

By the light of the Aurora, winter has come! New Winterblessed Skins are unwrapping on the PBE:



❄️ Winterblessed Diana

❄️ Winterblessed Warwick

❄️ Winterblessed Shaco

❄️ Winterblessed Swain

❄️ Winterblessed Zilean

❄️ Winterblessed Zoe

❄️ Prestige Winterblessed Warwick pic.twitter.com/ClEygLdoic — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) November 14, 2022

The Winterblessed skin line employs a color palette of soft blues, greens, and purples. With thematic elements of dark ice and the striking visuals of the northern lights, the skin line is one of the most intricate of the year.

Related: Only 2 champions remain in League’s dubious 1,000-day club after Zilean receives new Winterblessed skin

The Winterblessed skin line also diverts away from any other winter-themed skin line Riot has created in the past. The art direction and in-game lore of the skin line are both relatively mature when compared to some of the “Santa’s Workshop” skins that have been released for the holidays in years past.

Here are all of the Winterblessed skins coming to League in the near future.

Winterblessed Zoe

Image via Riot Games

Winterblessed Zilean

Image via Riot Games

Winterblessed Shaco

Image via Riot Games

Winterblessed Swain

Image via Riot Games

Winterblessed Diana

Image via Riot Games

Winterblessed Warwick

Image via Riot Games

Prestige Winterblessed Warwick

Image via Riot Games

A release date for the Winterblessed skins has not yet been announced by Riot. The final League patch of the year, Patch 12.23, will go live on Dec. 7.