Here are all the tentative Series 2 Eternals in League of Legends

League of Legends gameplay designer Daniel “Rovient” Leaver has confirmed that the second series of Eternals has been datamined and leaked on Reddit.

With the release of Patch 11.5 (which went live on Wednesday, March 3), new data appeared in the game’s files—likely inadvertently—unveiling Eternals for all 154 League champions.

The Eternals are tentative and liable to change before they hit the live servers later in the year, according to Rovient, but they’re a good indication of what to expect.

Eternals are a premium champion mastery system in League, designed to showcase personal accomplishments. In their current form, Eternal sets are purchasable on a per-champion basis. Common sets are available for 225 RP or 2,500 Blue Essence.

The full list of upcoming Eternals and their descriptions are listed below.

Aatrox

Deathbringer Stance (P) and Umbral Dash (EP) healing from champions Sweet spot hits on champions after using Umbral Dash (E) to reposition during The Darkin Blade (Q) Skillshots dodged with Umbral Dash (E)

Ahri

Fox-fires (W) that all hit champions Champions Charmed (E) within 1.5s of a Spirit Rush (R) dash or Ahri’s Flash (D/F) Skillshots dodged with Spirit Rush (R) or after casting Fox-fire (W)

Akali

Subsequent Assassin’s Marks (P) triggered on champions within 4s Champions slowed by Five Point Strike’s (Q) Champion kills within 2s of being inside Twilight Shroud (W)

Alistar

Total healed with Triumphant Roar (P) Crowd control removed with Unbreakable Will (R) Champions knocked up with Pulverize (Q) immediately after a Headbutt (W) charge

Amumu

True damage to champions from all sources with Cursed Touch (P) Champion damage mitigated with Tantrum (EP) Time spent affecting multiple champions with Despair (W)

Anivia

Takedowns within 3 seconds of becoming Eggnivia (P) Damage to champions with a full strength Glacial Storm (R) Champions stunned with Flash Frost (Q)

Annie

Champions killed with Disintegrate (Q) Champion damage mitigated by Molten Shield (E) for Annie and allies Multiple champions stunned by a single Pyromania (P) enhanced ability

Aphelios

Takedowns with 5 or more Chakram (P) active Healing from champions with Severum (P) Multiple champions hit with Infernum (P, Q) damage

Ashe

Multiple champions hit with Volley (W) Takedowns on champions within 6 seconds of being affected by Enchanted Crystal Arrow (R) Flurry Attacks on champions during Ranger’s Focus (Q)

Aurelion Sol

Champions killed at, or beyond, the Outer Limit (P) Multiple champions hit with Voice of Light (R) Champions hit by all 3 Stars during a single Celestial Expansion (W)

Azir

Champions shoved towards allied champions or towers with Emperor’s Divide (R) Multiple hits on champions with Sand Soldier (W) Attacks Skillshots dodged with Shifting Sands (E)

Bard

Magic damage to champions with Meeps (P) Healing with Caretaker’s Shrine (W) Takedowns near a tower, champion or epic monster recently affected by Tempered Fate (R)

Blitzcrank

Power Fists (E) hits that interrupt an enemy dash, Ability cast or channel Champion damage absorbed by Mana Barrier (P) where Blitzcrank survives for 10s after it triggers Champions pulled away from multiple enemy champion allies or their turret with Rocket Grab (Q)

Brand

Pyroclasm (R) bounces between champions (including Brand) Duration of multiple champions simultaneously affected by Blaze (P) Blaze (P) stacks applied to champions after Conflagration (E) is used on a different enemy

Braum

Projectiles blocked by Unbreakable (E) shield after leaping toward an allied champion with Stand Behind Me (W) Damage mitigated by resistances gained from Stand Behind Me (W) Champions hit with Winter’s Bite (Q) at greater than 75 percent of max range

Caitlyn

Champions rooted with Yordle Snap Trap (W) within 2s of being affected by another source of crowd control Headshots on champions within 1s of being hit with 90 Caliber Net (E) Piltover Peacemaker (Q) damage to champions Rooted with Yordle Snap Trap (W)

Camille

True damage hits on champions with Precision Protocol (Q2) Skillshots dodged with Hookshot (E) Healing from Tactical Sweep (W)

Cassiopeia

Takedowns on champions within 6s of being grounded by Miasma (W) Damage to champions with poisons from Noxious Blast (Q) and Miasma (W) Healing from champions with Twin Fangs (E)

Cho’Gath

Champions killed with Feast (R) within 6s of being Knocked Up with Rupture (Q) or Slowed with Vorpal Spikes (E) Healing from Carnivore (P) Damage to champions with Vorpal Spikes (E)

Corki

Champion takedowns within 6s of affecting them with Valkyrie/Special Delivery (W) Damage to champions with Phosphorus Bomb (Q) Champions hit with Missile Barrage (R) at greater than 75 percent of max range

Darius

Total damage dealt with Hemorrhage (P) to enemy champions Multiple champions hit with Decimate (Q) Multiple champions pulled with Apprehend (E)

Diana

Enemy dashes, flashes or blinks followed within 1s using Lunar Rush (E) Moonsilver Blade (P) damage to champions Multiple champions pulled with Moonfall (R)

Draven

Time spent with 2 Spinning Axes (Q) at once Subsequent casts of Blood Rush (W) within 4s Champion kills within 6s of being displaced with Stand Aside (E)

Dr. Mundo

Total number of Toenail Clippings collected (P) Distance traveled as Dr. Mundo Days spent looking at a gif of Dr. Mundo’s upcoming turret-attack animation

Ekko

Multiple stacks of Z-Drive Resonance applied to champions with a single cast of Timewinder (Q) Bonus damage dealt to low health champions with Parallel Convergence (WP) Hit multiple champions with Chronobreak (R)

Elise

damage to champions with Neurotoxin (Human Q) Attacks on champions from Elise and Spiderlings during Skittering Frenzy (Spider W) Skillshots and homing projectiles dodged with Rappel (Spider E)

Evelynn

Healing from Demon Shade (P) within 8s of dealing damage to champions Times all 4 Hate Spike (Q) casts hit the same champion Multiple champions hit with Empowered Whiplash (E)

Ezreal

Multiple champions hit with Trueshot Barrage (R) Skillshots dodged with Arcane Shift (E) Damage to champions with Essence Flux (W)

Fiddlesticks

Champions Feared with Terrify (Q/QP) Vision score generated with Scarecrow Effigy (P) Damage to champions with Crowstorm (R)

Fiora

Champions stunned with Riposte (W) Critical Strike damage to champions and Turrets with Bladework (E2) Healing from Grand Challenge (R)

Fizz

Damage to champions with Playful/Trickster (E) Gigalodon damage to champions with Chum the Waters (R) Champion damage ignored by Nimble Fighter (P)

Galio

Magic damage prevented to self and allies with Hero’s Entrance (R) Champions hit with Colossal Smash (P) Damage to champions with Winds of War (Q)

Gangplank

Takedowns on champions affected by Cannon Barrage (R) True damage to champions and turrets with Trial by Fire (P) Multiple champions hit with Powder Keg (E) detonations

Garen

Takedowns on champions while still Silenced by Decisive Strike (Q) Duration of slows cleansed with Decisive Strike (Q) Total damage dealt with Judgment (E) to enemy champions

Gnar

Champions stunned for 2s or more combining Wallop (Mega W) and GNAR! (Mega R) Damage to champions from Hyper (WP) Damage to champions with Hop (Mini E) or Crunch (Mega E)

Gragas

Multiple champions Shoved with Explosive Cask (R) Champions hit with Body Slam (W) immediately after Gragas Flashes (D/F) Champion damage mitigated with Drunken Rage (W)

Graves

Champion damage mitigated with True Grit (E) Champions Attacked 3 times within 2s Champions hit twice with End of the Line (Q)

Hecarim

Hits on champions with Rampage (Q) at full stacks Bonus damage dealt to champions through Abilities with Warpath (P) Champions pushed towards Hecarim’s allies or away from their allies with Devastating Charge (E)

Heimerdinger

Multiple champions affected by UPGRADE!!! (R) enhanced Abilities Hits on champions with H-28G Evolution Turret and H-28Q Apex Turret (Q) charged shots Skillshots blocked by H-28G Evolution Turrets (Q)

Illaoi

Damage to Spirits from all sources during Test of Spirit (E) Multiple champion hits with Tentacles Healing from Prophet of an Elder God (P)

Irelia

Flawless Duet (E) and Vanguard’s Edge (R) Marks consumed on champions with Bladesurge (Q) Damage to champions with Ionian Fervor (P) Champions stunned with Flawless Duet (E)

Ivern

Enemy jungle monster camps or Scuttlecrabs liberated with Friend of the Forest (P) Magic damage to champions from Brushmaker (WP) Damage prevented with Triggerseed (E)

Janna

Bonus magic damage to champions with Tailwind (P) Takedowns on champions within 6s of being Slowed by Zephyr (W) Champion damage blocked with Eye of the Storm (E)

Jarvan IV

Total Attacks from team against champions, structures or Epic monsters while near a Demacian Standard (E) flag Damage to champions from all sources while inside Cataclysm (R) barrier Damage prevented by Golden Aegis (W)

Jax

Champions Stunned after Leap Striking (Q) into range during Counter Strike (E) Attack Resets on champions using Empower (W) Champion Attacks prevented with Counter Strike (E)

Jayce

Champions damaged by Mercury Cannon’s To the Skies! (Q), Lightning Field (W) and Thundering Blow (E) within 6s Bonus magic damage to champions with Mercury Hammer’s first Attack Damage to champions with Lightning Field and Hyper Charge (Either W)

Jhin

Champions Rooted with Deadly Flourish (W) Damage to champions with Lotus Traps (E, EP) Distance travelled under the effects of Every Moment Matters (P) when triggered from champions

Jinx

Damage to champions at over 500 range with Fishbones (Q) Takedowns on champions within 6s of being Rooted with Flame Chompers (E) Champions hit with Zap! (W) at greater than 75 percent of max range

Kai’Sa

Attacks on champions during Supercharge (E) Champion damage prevented with Killer Instinct (R) shields Damage to an isolated champion with Icathian Rain (Q)

Kalista

Multiple champions damaged with Rend (E) pulls Skillshots dodged with Martial Poise (P) Soul Mark damage to champions from all sources with Sentinel (WP)

Karma

Takedowns within 10s of casting Defiance (Empowered E) Healing from Renewal (Empowered W) Total champion root duration from Focused Resolve (W) and Renewal (Empowered W)

Karthus

Consecutive hits on a champion with Lay Waste (Q) Multiple champions affected by Wall of Pain (W) Damage to champions with Defile (E)

Kassadin

Champion magic damage prevented with Null Sphere (Q) Takedowns within 6s of Slowing with Force Pulse (E) Damage to champions from Riftwalk (R) at 2 or more stacks

Katarina

Skillshots dodged with Shunpo (E) and Preparation (W) Multiple champions hit with Death Lotus (R) projectiles Subsequent Voracity (P2) dagger pickups that hit champions within 1.5s

Kayle

Champion damage prevented with Divine Judgment (R) Time spent Exalted in combat with champions through Divine Ascent (P) Additional damage to champions as a result of Radiant Blast (Q) resistance reduction

Kayn

Champions hit by both halves of Reaping Slash (Q) Multiple champions hit with Blade’s Reach (W) Takedowns within 6s of leaving a wall with Shadow Step (E)

Kennen

Champions hit with Thundering Shuriken (Q) at greater than 75 percent of max range Champions stunned with Mark of the Storm (P) Damage to champions with Electrical Surge (W, WP)

Kha’Zix

Taste Their Fear (Q) damage to Isolated champions Champion kills 3s before or after each cast of Void Assault (R) Champions hit with Taste Their Fear (Q) whilst mid-air with Leap (E)

Kindred

Healing from Wolf’s Frenzy (WP) in combat with champions Damage to champions by Wolf (W, E) Champions hit by a subsequent cast of Dance of Arrows (Q) within 5s

Kled

Champions hit with both casts of Jousting (E) Damage to champions with the final Attack from Violent Tendencies (W) Champion kills within 6s of remounting Skaarl (P)

Kog’Maw

Damage taken by champions as a result of Caustic Spittle’s (Q) resistance reduction Magic damage to champions from Bio-Arcane Barrage (W) Subsequent hits on a champion with Living Artillery (R)

LeBlanc

Champions killed with a Mimic (R) Ability Skillshots dodged with Distortion (W) Champions rooted with Ethereal Chains (E)

Lee Sin

Champions hit with Sonic Wave (Q) or Resonating Strike (Q2) within 1s of being kicked with Dragon’s Rage Champions hit with Sonic Wave (Q) at greater than 75 percent of max range Damage to champions with (R)

Leona

Champions disabled for more than 2.5s within a 4s period Damage to champions with Sunlight (P) Damage to champions with Eclipse (W)

Lillia

Multiple champions put to Sleep with Lilting Lullaby (R) True damage to champions with Blooming Blows (Q) Damage to champions with Dream-Laden Bough (P)

Lissandra

Champions disabled by Ring of Frost (W) or Frozen Tomb (R) within 1s of following a Glacial Path (E) claw Multiple champions hit with Glacial Path (E) Damage to champions with Ice Shard (Q)

Lucian

Hit champions 3 times within 5s with Lightslinger (P) Skillshots dodged with Relentless Pursuit (E) and Ardent Blaze (WP) Duration of Ardent Blaze (W) Move Speed bonus granted by damaging marked champions

Lulu

Attacks on champions with increased Attack Speed from Whimsy (W) Damage to champions by Pix, Faerie Companion (P) Multiple champions hit (or multiple hits on a champion) with Glitterlance (Q)

Lux

Multiple champions rooted with Light Binding (Q) Damage to champions with Lucent Singularity (E) Multiple Shields applies to allies with Prismatic Barrier (W)

Malphite

Attack Resets on champions using Thunderclap (W) Takedowns within 2s of being hit with Unstoppable Force (R) Multiple champions crippled by Ground Slam (E)

Malzahar

Times Malefic Vision (E) has spread to champions after the death of another unit Champion damage prevented with Void Shift (P) Multiple enemies Silenced with Call of the Void (Q)

Maokai

Skillshots dodged with Twisted Advance (W) Subsequent Sap Magic (P) heals triggered within 15s Apply 3 or more champion disables within 3s

Master Yi

True damage to champions with Wuju Style (E) Enemy Dashes/Flashes followed within 1s with Alpha Strike (Q) Slows or Cripples cleansed or ignored with Highlander (R)

Miss Fortune

Multiple champions hit with a single cast of Bullet Time (R) Takedowns on champions within 6s of being Slowed with Make It Rain (E) Damage to champions and turrets with Love Tap (P)

Mordekaiser

Damage to champions mitigated with Indestructible (W) Multiple champions pulled with Death’s Grasp (E) Damage to champions whilst empowered by a Stolen Spirit from Realm of Death (R)

Morgana

Healing from Soul Siphon (P) Disable a champion for more than 3s over a 4s period Damage to champions with Tormented Shadow (W)

Nami

Duration of Move Speed bonus granted by Surging Tides (P) in champion combat Takedowns on champions within 6s of being Slowed with Tidecaller’s Blessing (E) Times Ebb and Flow (W) affected 3 champions

Nasus

Damage to structures with Siphoning Strike (Q) Healing from champions with Soul Eater (P) Damage taken by champions as a result of Spirit Fire’s (E) Armor reduction

Nautilus

Subsequent champions Rooted with Staggering Blow (P) within 3s Champion damage prevented with Titan’s Wrath (W) Multiple enemies Knocked up with Depth Charge (R)

Neeko

Damage to champions with Shapesplitter (WP) Champion damage prevented with Pop Blossom (R) shielding Champions Rooted with Empowered Tangle-Barbs (E)

Nidalee

Damage to Hunted champions with Takedown (Q) Hunted champions hit with Pounce (Cougar W) Healing done with Primal Surge (E) while in champion combat

Nocturne

Distance travelled with Paranoia (R) Additional damage to champions due to Duskbringer (Q) dusk trail empowerment Champions Feared with Unspeakable Horror (E)

Nunu and Willump

Multiple champions Rooted with Snowball Barrage (E) Takedowns within 10s on champions affected by Biggest Snowball Ever! (W) impacts Total duration of Call of the Freljord (P) Attack Speed enhancement in champion combat

Olaf

Champions hit with Undertow (Q) at greater than 75 percent of max range Life-stolen from champions with Vicious Strikes (W) Attacks on champions while lower than 40 percent Health with Berserker Rage (P)

Orianna

Champions hit with Shockwave (R) while The Ball is assigned to self or an ally Duration of Slows and Move Speed increases on champions with Command: Dissonance (W) while in champion combat Damage to champions with Clockwork Winding (P)

Ornn

Champions hit with both charges of the lava elemental with Call of the Forge God (R) Magic damage to ‘Brittle’ champions from all sources with Bellows Breath (WP) Champions Knocked up with Searing Charge (E)

Pantheon

Takedowns on champions within 6s of Stunning them with Shield Vault (W) Multiple champions hit with Comet Spear (Q) Subsequent Mortal Will (P) empowered Abilities that affect a champion within 10s

Poppy

Champions stunned with Heroic Charge (E) Champion damage mitigated by Steadfast Presence (W) Champions hit with both parts of Hammer Shock (Q)

Pyke

Grey Health regenerated from Gift of the Drowned Ones (P) while in champion combat Your Cut gold generated with Death from Below (R) Champions Pulled with Bone Skewer (Q) at greater than 75 percent of max range

Qiyana

Champions killed within 6s of being affected by multiple different Terrashape (W) elements Time spent in champion combat hidden by grass trails from Edge of Ixtal (Q) Skillshots dodged with Terrashape (W) and Audacity (E)

Quinn

Previously unseen champions revealed with Heightened Senses (W) Damage a champion rendered Vulnerable by Harrier (P) 3 times within 4s Champions Nearsighted by Blinding Assault (Q)

Rakan

Multiple champions healed with Gleaming Quill (Q) Times Battle Dance (E), Battle Dance Recast (E2) and Grand Entrance (W) all affected a champion within 3s Total cooldown reduction to Fey Feathers (P)

Rammus

Reflected damage to champions with Defensive Ball Curl (W) Damage to champions with Spiked Shell (P) Champions and structure takedowns within 10s of being affected by Tremors (R)

Rek’Sai

True damage to champions with Furious Bite (E) Takedowns on champions displaced by Unburrow (W) within 6s Multiple champions hit with Queen’s Wrath (Q) Attacks

Rell

Magic damage to champions with Break the Mold (P) Attacks Champion damage prevented and mitigated while dismounted with Ferromancy (W) Healing from champions with Shattering Strike (Q)

Renekton

Additional damage taken by champions as a result of Dice (E2) Armor reduction Shield value destroyed with Empowered (W) Healing from champions hit with Ruthless Predator (Q)

Rengar

Champions rooted with empowered Bola Strike (E) Subsequent Unseen Ferocity (P) pounce Attacks on champions within 2s Kills with Savagery (Q) or the next 2 enhanced Attacks

Riven

Multiple champions stunned with Ki Burst (W) or Knocked-up with Broken Wings (Q3) Distance travelled with Broken Wings (Q) and Valor (E) whilst in champion combat Skillshots dodged with Valor (E)

Rumble

Damage to champions with Flamespitter (Q) Multiple champions affected by The Equalizer (R) Consecutive Electro Harpoon (E) hits on the same champion

Ryze

Champions hit with Flux after it was spread from another unit with Spell Flux (E) Skillshots dodged with after consuming 2 Runes with Overload (QP) Bonus damage to champions with Abilities from Arcane Mastery’s (P) Ability Power

Samira

Times Daredevil Impulse (P) has hit S Tier Damage to champions with blade Attacks (Melee P), Flair (Melee Q) and Wild Rush (E) Champions hit with Flair (Q) explosives deployed during Wild Rush (E) dash

Sejuani

Champions taken down with 6s of being knocked up with Glacial Assault (Q) Champions stunned with Permafrost (E) within 0.5s of reaching 4 stacks Champion damage dealt with Glacial Prison (R)

Senna

Multiple champions rooted with Last Embrace (W) Damage prevented with Dawning Shadow (R) Takedowns by Wraithform champions within 10s of being affected by Curse of the Black Mist (E)

Seraphine

Champions charmed with Encore (R) at greater than initial cast range Healing with Surround Sound (W) Multiple champion hits with High Note (Q)

Sett

Champion and turret damage prevented with Haymaker (W) shield Damage to champions with other champions using The Show Stopper (R) 4-punch combos against champions delivered within 2.5s with Knuckle Down (Q)

Shaco

Skillshots dodged with Decieve (Q) Backstabs (P) on champions Champions feared by mini Jack in the Boxes dropped by a slain Hallucinate (R) clone

Shen

Champion damage prevented with Ki Barrier (P) Takedowns by champions shielded with Stand United (R) Magic damage to champions with Twilight Assault (Q) Attacks

Shyvana

Damage to champions with Twin Bite (Q and Dragon Form Q) Multiple champions hit with Dragon’s Descent (R) Bonus damage from Attacks on champions marked with Flame Breath (E)

Singed

Takedowns within 10s of champions affected by Mega Adhesive (W) Champions Flung (E) toward allies or into allied tower range Time spent at 5 or greater stacks of Noxious Slipstream (P) in champion combat

Sion

Multiple champions hit with Soul Furnace (W) shield detonation Damage to champions and structures during Glory In Death (P) Champions hit with units shoved with Roar of the Slayer (E)

Sivir

Multiple champions hit with Boomerang Blade (Q) Champions hit with subsequent Ricochet (W) bounces Time spent hasted by Fleet of Foot (P)

Skarner

Champion damage mitigated with Crystalline Exoskeleton (W) Magic damage to champions with Crystal Slash (Q) Multiple champions hit with Fracture (E)

Sona

Champion damage prevented with Aria of Perseverance (W) shielding Duration of haste applied in champion combat with Song of Celerity (E) Damage to champions with Aura enhanced Attacks from Hymn of Valor (Q)

Soraka

Starcall (QP) Rejuvenation healing granted with Astral Infusion (W) Time spent hasted by Salvation (P) toward allies in champion combat Multiple champions affected by Equinox (E)

Swain

Health increased with Ravenous Flock (P) Healing from champions during Demonic Ascension (R) Takedowns on champions within 6s of being slowed with Vision of Empire (W)

Sylas

Champions killed with Kingslayer (W) Champions hit with both halves of Chain Lash (Q) Champions hit with Abduct (E2) at greater than 75 percent of max range

Syndra

Transcendent (P) bonus damage to champions with Dark Sphere (Q) and Force of Will (W) Multiple champions affected by Scatter the Weak (E) Champions hit with Dark Sphere (Q) creation

Tahm Kench

Champions stunned with Tongue Lash (Q) Disables neutralised by Devouring (R) an ally Champion damage prevented with Thick Skin (E) shield

Taliyah

Multiple champions hit by Unravelled Earth (E) Close range enemies knocked away from Taliyah with Seismic Shove (W) Takedowns within 10s of casting or dismounting Weaver’s Wall (R)

Talon

Subsequent Blades End (P) triggers on champions within 6s Noxian Diplomacy (Q) Critical hits on champions Rake (W) casts that apply multiple stacks of Blade’s End (P) to champions

Taric

Greater than 5 stacks of Starlight’s Touch (Q) consumed within 10s Magic damage to champions with Bravado (P) Champions stunned by a tethered ally’s Dazzle (E)

Teemo

Damage to champions with poisons applied with Toxic Shot (E) and Noxious Trap (R) Mushroom hits on champions whilst still under the affects of the previous Noxious Trap (R) Takedowns within 6s of existing stealth from Guerrilla Warfare (P)

Thresh

Champion damage prevented with Dark Passage (W) shields Damnation (P) Souls collected Takedowns within 10s of travelling to a champion hooked with Death Sentence (Q2)

Tristana

Explosive Charge (E) stacks applied to champions during Rapid Fire (Q) Explosive Charges (E) detonated by Buster Shot (R) Magic damage to champions from Explosive Charge (EP)

Trundle

Multiple champions affected buy Pillar of Ice (E) Bonus healing from Frozen Domain (W) while in champion combat Healing from champion deaths with King’s Tribute (P)

Tryndamere

Champion damage ignored during Undying Rage (R) Subsequent Spinning Slash (E) casts that hit champions within 8s Takedowns on champions within 6s of being slowed by Mocking Shout (W)

Twisted Fate

Champions hit with Pick a Card (W) and Stacked Deck (EP) damage in the same Attack Multiple champions hit with Wild Cards (Q) Magic damage to champions with Stacked Deck (E)

Twitch

Stacks of Deadly Venom (P) applied to champions with Venom Cask (W) True damage to champions with Deadly Venom (P) Multiple champions hit with Contaminate (E) with at least 2 stacks of Deadly Venom (P)

Udyr

Takedowns when at least 3 Stances were used within the last 10s Champion damage prevented with Turtle Stance (W) Magic damage to champions with Phoenix Stance (R)

Urgot

Damage to marked champions with Purge (W) Takedowns on champions within 6s of being slowed with Corrosive Charge (Q) Champions feared with Fear Beyond Death (R)

Varus

Times 6+ Blight stacks have been detonated on champions within 6s Damage to champions from Blighted Quiver (W) Blight stacks applied to champions by Attacks during Living Vengeance (P)

Vayne

Trigger the 3rd stack of Silver Bolts (W) on a champion with Tumble (Q) or Condemn (E) True damage to champions with Silver Bolts (W) Tumble Attacks on champions during Final Hour (R)

Veigar

Times an ability granted 2 or more stacks of Phenomenal Evil (P) Champions killed with Dark Matter (W) Damage to champions effected by or contained within Event Horizon (E)

Vel’Koz

Multiple champions Researched by Life Form Disintegration Ray (R) Champions hit with both halves of Void Rift (W) True damage to champions from Organic Deconstruction (P) and Research (RP)

Vi

Vault Breakers (Q) that hit champions over terrain or from outside of vision Flashes, dashes, blinks or teleports followed with Assault and Battery (R) Additional damage taken by champions as a result of Denting Blows (W) Armor reduction

Viego

Champion takedowns within 6s of existing camouflage granted by Harrowed Path (E) Damage to champions with Blade of the Ruined King (Q, QP) Healing from champions with Blade of the Ruined King (QP) and wraith possession with Sovereign’s Domination (P)

Viktor

Champion damage prevented with Siphon Power (Q) shield Total duration of slows applied to champions by Abilities Champions killed with Siphon Power (Q2) beam Attacks

Healing from champions with Crimson Rush (QP), Sanguine Pool (W) and Hemoplague (R) Multiple champions hit with Tides of Blood (E) Additional damage taken by champions as a result of Hemoplague (R)

Volibear

Takedowns within 10s of disabling a turret with Stormbringer (R) Champion damage prevented with Sky Splitter (E) shield Magic damage to champions with lightning arcs from The Relentless Storm (P)

Warwick

Champion damage ignored with Primal Howl (E) Healing from magic damage to champions with Eternal Hunger (P), Jaws of the Beast (Q) and Infinite Duress (R) Takedowns on Blood Hunted (W) champions

Wukong

Damage to champions from Warrior Trickster (W) Champion damage mitigated with Stone Skin (P) Damage taken by champions as a result of Crushing Blow’s (Q) Armor reduction

Xayah

Champions hit by Double Daggers (Q) Skillshots dodged with Featherstorm (R) Time spent hasted by Deadly Plumage (W)

Xerath

Champions hit with both Eye of Destruction (W) and Shocking Orb (E) within 2s Subsequent hits on the same champion with Rite of the Arcane (R) Mana Surge (P) triggers on champions

Xin Zhao

Takedowns on champions slowed by Audacious Charge (E) or Wind Becomes Lightning (W) within 6s Healing from Determination (P) triggers on champions Damage prevented by Crescent Guard (R)

Yasuo

Champion damage prevented with Flow (P) shields Champions knocked up with Steel Tempest (Q3) while dashing with Sweeping Blade (E) Maximum damage Sweeping Blade (E) hits on champions

Yone

Champions displaced with Mortal Steel (Q3) and Fate Sealed (R) True damage to champions with Soul Unbound (E) Magic damage to champions with the Azakana Sword (P, W, R)

Yorick

Magic damage to champions and structures by The Maiden of the Mist Healing from champions with Last Rites (Q) Takedowns on champions within 10s of being slowed by Mourning Mist (E)

Yuumi

Shields or heals applied to low Health (40 percent) allies while in champion combat Champion damage prevented with Bop ‘n’ Block (P) Bonus ally damage to champions from stats granted by You and Me! (W)

Zac

Champions clapped together with Stretching Strikes (Q) Multiple champions hit with Unstable Matter (W) Champions displaced 2 or more times with 6s

Zed

Magic damage to champions with Contempt for the Weak (P) Skillshots dodged with Living Shadow (W) or Death Mark (R) Champions hit with Razor Shuriken (Q), Shadow Slash (E) and Contempt for the Weak (P) within 3s

Ziggs

Times Ziggs created more distance between himself and enemy champions with Satchel Charge (W) Total duration of slows applied to champions by Hexplosive Minefield (E) Magic damage to champions and structures with Short Fuse Attacks (P)

Zilean

Takedowns on champions within 6s of being slowed with Time Warp (E) Multiple champions hit with Time Bomb (Q) Takedowns by allies within 10s of being protected with Chronoshift (R)

Zoe

Champions killed with spells and items stolen with Spell Thief (W) Skillshots dodged with Portal Jump (R) Magic damage to champions with More Sparkles! (P)

Zyra