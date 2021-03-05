Here are all the tentative Series 2 Eternals in League of Legends

League of Legends gameplay designer Daniel “Rovient” Leaver has confirmed that the second series of Eternals has been datamined and leaked on Reddit.
With the release of Patch 11.5 (which went live on Wednesday, March 3), new data appeared in the game’s files—likely inadvertently—unveiling Eternals for all 154 League champions.
The Eternals are tentative and liable to change before they hit the live servers later in the year, according to Rovient, but they’re a good indication of what to expect.
Eternals are a premium champion mastery system in League, designed to showcase personal accomplishments. In their current form, Eternal sets are purchasable on a per-champion basis. Common sets are available for 225 RP or 2,500 Blue Essence.
The full list of upcoming Eternals and their descriptions are listed below.
Aatrox
- Deathbringer Stance (P) and Umbral Dash (EP) healing from champions
- Sweet spot hits on champions after using Umbral Dash (E) to reposition during The Darkin Blade (Q)
- Skillshots dodged with Umbral Dash (E)
Ahri
- Fox-fires (W) that all hit champions
- Champions Charmed (E) within 1.5s of a Spirit Rush (R) dash or Ahri’s Flash (D/F)
- Skillshots dodged with Spirit Rush (R) or after casting Fox-fire (W)
Akali
- Subsequent Assassin’s Marks (P) triggered on champions within 4s
- Champions slowed by Five Point Strike’s (Q)
- Champion kills within 2s of being inside Twilight Shroud (W)
Alistar
- Total healed with Triumphant Roar (P)
- Crowd control removed with Unbreakable Will (R)
- Champions knocked up with Pulverize (Q) immediately after a Headbutt (W) charge
Amumu
- True damage to champions from all sources with Cursed Touch (P)
- Champion damage mitigated with Tantrum (EP)
- Time spent affecting multiple champions with Despair (W)
Anivia
- Takedowns within 3 seconds of becoming Eggnivia (P)
- Damage to champions with a full strength Glacial Storm (R)
- Champions stunned with Flash Frost (Q)
Annie
- Champions killed with Disintegrate (Q)
- Champion damage mitigated by Molten Shield (E) for Annie and allies
- Multiple champions stunned by a single Pyromania (P) enhanced ability
Aphelios
- Takedowns with 5 or more Chakram (P) active
- Healing from champions with Severum (P)
- Multiple champions hit with Infernum (P, Q) damage
Ashe
- Multiple champions hit with Volley (W)
- Takedowns on champions within 6 seconds of being affected by Enchanted Crystal Arrow (R)
- Flurry Attacks on champions during Ranger’s Focus (Q)
Aurelion Sol
- Champions killed at, or beyond, the Outer Limit (P)
- Multiple champions hit with Voice of Light (R)
- Champions hit by all 3 Stars during a single Celestial Expansion (W)
Azir
- Champions shoved towards allied champions or towers with Emperor’s Divide (R)
- Multiple hits on champions with Sand Soldier (W) Attacks
- Skillshots dodged with Shifting Sands (E)
Bard
- Magic damage to champions with Meeps (P)
- Healing with Caretaker’s Shrine (W)
- Takedowns near a tower, champion or epic monster recently affected by Tempered Fate (R)
Blitzcrank
- Power Fists (E) hits that interrupt an enemy dash, Ability cast or channel
- Champion damage absorbed by Mana Barrier (P) where Blitzcrank survives for 10s after it triggers
- Champions pulled away from multiple enemy champion allies or their turret with Rocket Grab (Q)
Brand
- Pyroclasm (R) bounces between champions (including Brand)
- Duration of multiple champions simultaneously affected by Blaze (P)
- Blaze (P) stacks applied to champions after Conflagration (E) is used on a different enemy
Braum
- Projectiles blocked by Unbreakable (E) shield after leaping toward an allied champion with Stand Behind Me (W)
- Damage mitigated by resistances gained from Stand Behind Me (W)
- Champions hit with Winter’s Bite (Q) at greater than 75 percent of max range
Caitlyn
- Champions rooted with Yordle Snap Trap (W) within 2s of being affected by another source of crowd control
- Headshots on champions within 1s of being hit with 90 Caliber Net (E)
- Piltover Peacemaker (Q) damage to champions Rooted with Yordle Snap Trap (W)
Camille
- True damage hits on champions with Precision Protocol (Q2)
- Skillshots dodged with Hookshot (E)
- Healing from Tactical Sweep (W)
Cassiopeia
- Takedowns on champions within 6s of being grounded by Miasma (W)
- Damage to champions with poisons from Noxious Blast (Q) and Miasma (W)
- Healing from champions with Twin Fangs (E)
Cho’Gath
- Champions killed with Feast (R) within 6s of being Knocked Up with Rupture (Q) or Slowed with Vorpal Spikes (E)
- Healing from Carnivore (P)
- Damage to champions with Vorpal Spikes (E)
Corki
- Champion takedowns within 6s of affecting them with Valkyrie/Special Delivery (W)
- Damage to champions with Phosphorus Bomb (Q)
- Champions hit with Missile Barrage (R) at greater than 75 percent of max range
Darius
- Total damage dealt with Hemorrhage (P) to enemy champions
- Multiple champions hit with Decimate (Q)
- Multiple champions pulled with Apprehend (E)
Diana
- Enemy dashes, flashes or blinks followed within 1s using Lunar Rush (E)
- Moonsilver Blade (P) damage to champions
- Multiple champions pulled with Moonfall (R)
Draven
- Time spent with 2 Spinning Axes (Q) at once
- Subsequent casts of Blood Rush (W) within 4s
- Champion kills within 6s of being displaced with Stand Aside (E)
Dr. Mundo
- Total number of Toenail Clippings collected (P)
- Distance traveled as Dr. Mundo
- Days spent looking at a gif of Dr. Mundo’s upcoming turret-attack animation
Ekko
- Multiple stacks of Z-Drive Resonance applied to champions with a single cast of Timewinder (Q)
- Bonus damage dealt to low health champions with Parallel Convergence (WP)
- Hit multiple champions with Chronobreak (R)
Elise
- damage to champions with Neurotoxin (Human Q)
- Attacks on champions from Elise and Spiderlings during Skittering Frenzy (Spider W)
- Skillshots and homing projectiles dodged with Rappel (Spider E)
Evelynn
- Healing from Demon Shade (P) within 8s of dealing damage to champions
- Times all 4 Hate Spike (Q) casts hit the same champion
- Multiple champions hit with Empowered Whiplash (E)
Ezreal
- Multiple champions hit with Trueshot Barrage (R)
- Skillshots dodged with Arcane Shift (E)
- Damage to champions with Essence Flux (W)
Fiddlesticks
- Champions Feared with Terrify (Q/QP)
- Vision score generated with Scarecrow Effigy (P)
- Damage to champions with Crowstorm (R)
Fiora
- Champions stunned with Riposte (W)
- Critical Strike damage to champions and Turrets with Bladework (E2)
- Healing from Grand Challenge (R)
Fizz
- Damage to champions with Playful/Trickster (E)
- Gigalodon damage to champions with Chum the Waters (R)
- Champion damage ignored by Nimble Fighter (P)
Galio
- Magic damage prevented to self and allies with Hero’s Entrance (R)
- Champions hit with Colossal Smash (P)
- Damage to champions with Winds of War (Q)
Gangplank
- Takedowns on champions affected by Cannon Barrage (R)
- True damage to champions and turrets with Trial by Fire (P)
- Multiple champions hit with Powder Keg (E) detonations
Garen
- Takedowns on champions while still Silenced by Decisive Strike (Q)
- Duration of slows cleansed with Decisive Strike (Q)
- Total damage dealt with Judgment (E) to enemy champions
Gnar
- Champions stunned for 2s or more combining Wallop (Mega W) and GNAR! (Mega R)
- Damage to champions from Hyper (WP)
- Damage to champions with Hop (Mini E) or Crunch (Mega E)
Gragas
- Multiple champions Shoved with Explosive Cask (R)
- Champions hit with Body Slam (W) immediately after Gragas Flashes (D/F)
- Champion damage mitigated with Drunken Rage (W)
Graves
- Champion damage mitigated with True Grit (E)
- Champions Attacked 3 times within 2s
- Champions hit twice with End of the Line (Q)
Hecarim
- Hits on champions with Rampage (Q) at full stacks
- Bonus damage dealt to champions through Abilities with Warpath (P)
- Champions pushed towards Hecarim’s allies or away from their allies with Devastating Charge (E)
Heimerdinger
- Multiple champions affected by UPGRADE!!! (R) enhanced Abilities
- Hits on champions with H-28G Evolution Turret and H-28Q Apex Turret (Q) charged shots
- Skillshots blocked by H-28G Evolution Turrets (Q)
Illaoi
- Damage to Spirits from all sources during Test of Spirit (E)
- Multiple champion hits with Tentacles
- Healing from Prophet of an Elder God (P)
Irelia
- Flawless Duet (E) and Vanguard’s Edge (R) Marks consumed on champions with Bladesurge (Q)
- Damage to champions with Ionian Fervor (P)
- Champions stunned with Flawless Duet (E)
Ivern
- Enemy jungle monster camps or Scuttlecrabs liberated with Friend of the Forest (P)
- Magic damage to champions from Brushmaker (WP)
- Damage prevented with Triggerseed (E)
Janna
- Bonus magic damage to champions with Tailwind (P)
- Takedowns on champions within 6s of being Slowed by Zephyr (W)
- Champion damage blocked with Eye of the Storm (E)
Jarvan IV
- Total Attacks from team against champions, structures or Epic monsters while near a Demacian Standard (E) flag
- Damage to champions from all sources while inside Cataclysm (R) barrier
- Damage prevented by Golden Aegis (W)
Jax
- Champions Stunned after Leap Striking (Q) into range during Counter Strike (E)
- Attack Resets on champions using Empower (W)
- Champion Attacks prevented with Counter Strike (E)
Jayce
- Champions damaged by Mercury Cannon’s To the Skies! (Q), Lightning Field (W) and Thundering Blow (E) within 6s
- Bonus magic damage to champions with Mercury Hammer’s first Attack
- Damage to champions with Lightning Field and Hyper Charge (Either W)
Jhin
- Champions Rooted with Deadly Flourish (W)
- Damage to champions with Lotus Traps (E, EP)
- Distance travelled under the effects of Every Moment Matters (P) when triggered from champions
Jinx
- Damage to champions at over 500 range with Fishbones (Q)
- Takedowns on champions within 6s of being Rooted with Flame Chompers (E)
- Champions hit with Zap! (W) at greater than 75 percent of max range
Kai’Sa
- Attacks on champions during Supercharge (E)
- Champion damage prevented with Killer Instinct (R) shields
- Damage to an isolated champion with Icathian Rain (Q)
Kalista
- Multiple champions damaged with Rend (E) pulls
- Skillshots dodged with Martial Poise (P)
- Soul Mark damage to champions from all sources with Sentinel (WP)
Karma
- Takedowns within 10s of casting Defiance (Empowered E)
- Healing from Renewal (Empowered W)
- Total champion root duration from Focused Resolve (W) and Renewal (Empowered W)
Karthus
- Consecutive hits on a champion with Lay Waste (Q)
- Multiple champions affected by Wall of Pain (W)
- Damage to champions with Defile (E)
Kassadin
- Champion magic damage prevented with Null Sphere (Q)
- Takedowns within 6s of Slowing with Force Pulse (E)
- Damage to champions from Riftwalk (R) at 2 or more stacks
Katarina
- Skillshots dodged with Shunpo (E) and Preparation (W)
- Multiple champions hit with Death Lotus (R) projectiles
- Subsequent Voracity (P2) dagger pickups that hit champions within 1.5s
Kayle
- Champion damage prevented with Divine Judgment (R)
- Time spent Exalted in combat with champions through Divine Ascent (P)
- Additional damage to champions as a result of Radiant Blast (Q) resistance reduction
Kayn
- Champions hit by both halves of Reaping Slash (Q)
- Multiple champions hit with Blade’s Reach (W)
- Takedowns within 6s of leaving a wall with Shadow Step (E)
Kennen
- Champions hit with Thundering Shuriken (Q) at greater than 75 percent of max range
- Champions stunned with Mark of the Storm (P)
- Damage to champions with Electrical Surge (W, WP)
Kha’Zix
- Taste Their Fear (Q) damage to Isolated champions
- Champion kills 3s before or after each cast of Void Assault (R)
- Champions hit with Taste Their Fear (Q) whilst mid-air with Leap (E)
Kindred
- Healing from Wolf’s Frenzy (WP) in combat with champions
- Damage to champions by Wolf (W, E)
- Champions hit by a subsequent cast of Dance of Arrows (Q) within 5s
Kled
- Champions hit with both casts of Jousting (E)
- Damage to champions with the final Attack from Violent Tendencies (W)
- Champion kills within 6s of remounting Skaarl (P)
Kog’Maw
- Damage taken by champions as a result of Caustic Spittle’s (Q) resistance reduction
- Magic damage to champions from Bio-Arcane Barrage (W)
- Subsequent hits on a champion with Living Artillery (R)
LeBlanc
- Champions killed with a Mimic (R) Ability
- Skillshots dodged with Distortion (W)
- Champions rooted with Ethereal Chains (E)
Lee Sin
- Champions hit with Sonic Wave (Q) or Resonating Strike (Q2) within 1s of being kicked with Dragon’s Rage
- Champions hit with Sonic Wave (Q) at greater than 75 percent of max range
- Damage to champions with (R)
Leona
- Champions disabled for more than 2.5s within a 4s period
- Damage to champions with Sunlight (P)
- Damage to champions with Eclipse (W)
Lillia
- Multiple champions put to Sleep with Lilting Lullaby (R)
- True damage to champions with Blooming Blows (Q)
- Damage to champions with Dream-Laden Bough (P)
Lissandra
- Champions disabled by Ring of Frost (W) or Frozen Tomb (R) within 1s of following a Glacial Path (E) claw
- Multiple champions hit with Glacial Path (E)
- Damage to champions with Ice Shard (Q)
Lucian
- Hit champions 3 times within 5s with Lightslinger (P)
- Skillshots dodged with Relentless Pursuit (E) and Ardent Blaze (WP)
- Duration of Ardent Blaze (W) Move Speed bonus granted by damaging marked champions
Lulu
- Attacks on champions with increased Attack Speed from Whimsy (W)
- Damage to champions by Pix, Faerie Companion (P)
- Multiple champions hit (or multiple hits on a champion) with Glitterlance (Q)
Lux
- Multiple champions rooted with Light Binding (Q)
- Damage to champions with Lucent Singularity (E)
- Multiple Shields applies to allies with Prismatic Barrier (W)
Malphite
- Attack Resets on champions using Thunderclap (W)
- Takedowns within 2s of being hit with Unstoppable Force (R)
- Multiple champions crippled by Ground Slam (E)
Malzahar
- Times Malefic Vision (E) has spread to champions after the death of another unit
- Champion damage prevented with Void Shift (P)
- Multiple enemies Silenced with Call of the Void (Q)
Maokai
- Skillshots dodged with Twisted Advance (W)
- Subsequent Sap Magic (P) heals triggered within 15s
- Apply 3 or more champion disables within 3s
Master Yi
- True damage to champions with Wuju Style (E)
- Enemy Dashes/Flashes followed within 1s with Alpha Strike (Q)
- Slows or Cripples cleansed or ignored with Highlander (R)
Miss Fortune
- Multiple champions hit with a single cast of Bullet Time (R)
- Takedowns on champions within 6s of being Slowed with Make It Rain (E)
- Damage to champions and turrets with Love Tap (P)
Mordekaiser
- Damage to champions mitigated with Indestructible (W)
- Multiple champions pulled with Death’s Grasp (E)
- Damage to champions whilst empowered by a Stolen Spirit from Realm of Death (R)
Morgana
- Healing from Soul Siphon (P)
- Disable a champion for more than 3s over a 4s period
- Damage to champions with Tormented Shadow (W)
Nami
- Duration of Move Speed bonus granted by Surging Tides (P) in champion combat
- Takedowns on champions within 6s of being Slowed with Tidecaller’s Blessing (E)
- Times Ebb and Flow (W) affected 3 champions
Nasus
- Damage to structures with Siphoning Strike (Q)
- Healing from champions with Soul Eater (P)
- Damage taken by champions as a result of Spirit Fire’s (E) Armor reduction
Nautilus
- Subsequent champions Rooted with Staggering Blow (P) within 3s
- Champion damage prevented with Titan’s Wrath (W)
- Multiple enemies Knocked up with Depth Charge (R)
Neeko
- Damage to champions with Shapesplitter (WP)
- Champion damage prevented with Pop Blossom (R) shielding
- Champions Rooted with Empowered Tangle-Barbs (E)
Nidalee
- Damage to Hunted champions with Takedown (Q)
- Hunted champions hit with Pounce (Cougar W)
- Healing done with Primal Surge (E) while in champion combat
Nocturne
- Distance travelled with Paranoia (R)
- Additional damage to champions due to Duskbringer (Q) dusk trail empowerment
- Champions Feared with Unspeakable Horror (E)
Nunu and Willump
- Multiple champions Rooted with Snowball Barrage (E)
- Takedowns within 10s on champions affected by Biggest Snowball Ever! (W) impacts
- Total duration of Call of the Freljord (P) Attack Speed enhancement in champion combat
Olaf
- Champions hit with Undertow (Q) at greater than 75 percent of max range
- Life-stolen from champions with Vicious Strikes (W)
- Attacks on champions while lower than 40 percent Health with Berserker Rage (P)
Orianna
- Champions hit with Shockwave (R) while The Ball is assigned to self or an ally
- Duration of Slows and Move Speed increases on champions with Command: Dissonance (W) while in champion combat
- Damage to champions with Clockwork Winding (P)
Ornn
- Champions hit with both charges of the lava elemental with Call of the Forge God (R)
- Magic damage to ‘Brittle’ champions from all sources with Bellows Breath (WP)
- Champions Knocked up with Searing Charge (E)
Pantheon
- Takedowns on champions within 6s of Stunning them with Shield Vault (W)
- Multiple champions hit with Comet Spear (Q)
- Subsequent Mortal Will (P) empowered Abilities that affect a champion within 10s
Poppy
- Champions stunned with Heroic Charge (E)
- Champion damage mitigated by Steadfast Presence (W)
- Champions hit with both parts of Hammer Shock (Q)
Pyke
- Grey Health regenerated from Gift of the Drowned Ones (P) while in champion combat
- Your Cut gold generated with Death from Below (R)
- Champions Pulled with Bone Skewer (Q) at greater than 75 percent of max range
Qiyana
- Champions killed within 6s of being affected by multiple different Terrashape (W) elements
- Time spent in champion combat hidden by grass trails from Edge of Ixtal (Q)
- Skillshots dodged with Terrashape (W) and Audacity (E)
Quinn
- Previously unseen champions revealed with Heightened Senses (W)
- Damage a champion rendered Vulnerable by Harrier (P) 3 times within 4s
- Champions Nearsighted by Blinding Assault (Q)
Rakan
- Multiple champions healed with Gleaming Quill (Q)
- Times Battle Dance (E), Battle Dance Recast (E2) and Grand Entrance (W) all affected a champion within 3s
- Total cooldown reduction to Fey Feathers (P)
Rammus
- Reflected damage to champions with Defensive Ball Curl (W)
- Damage to champions with Spiked Shell (P)
- Champions and structure takedowns within 10s of being affected by Tremors (R)
Rek’Sai
- True damage to champions with Furious Bite (E)
- Takedowns on champions displaced by Unburrow (W) within 6s
- Multiple champions hit with Queen’s Wrath (Q) Attacks
Rell
- Magic damage to champions with Break the Mold (P) Attacks
- Champion damage prevented and mitigated while dismounted with Ferromancy (W)
- Healing from champions with Shattering Strike (Q)
Renekton
- Additional damage taken by champions as a result of Dice (E2) Armor reduction
- Shield value destroyed with Empowered (W)
- Healing from champions hit with Ruthless Predator (Q)
Rengar
- Champions rooted with empowered Bola Strike (E)
- Subsequent Unseen Ferocity (P) pounce Attacks on champions within 2s
- Kills with Savagery (Q) or the next 2 enhanced Attacks
Riven
- Multiple champions stunned with Ki Burst (W) or Knocked-up with Broken Wings (Q3)
- Distance travelled with Broken Wings (Q) and Valor (E) whilst in champion combat
- Skillshots dodged with Valor (E)
Rumble
- Damage to champions with Flamespitter (Q)
- Multiple champions affected by The Equalizer (R)
- Consecutive Electro Harpoon (E) hits on the same champion
Ryze
- Champions hit with Flux after it was spread from another unit with Spell Flux (E)
- Skillshots dodged with after consuming 2 Runes with Overload (QP)
- Bonus damage to champions with Abilities from Arcane Mastery’s (P) Ability Power
Samira
- Times Daredevil Impulse (P) has hit S Tier
- Damage to champions with blade Attacks (Melee P), Flair (Melee Q) and Wild Rush (E)
- Champions hit with Flair (Q) explosives deployed during Wild Rush (E) dash
Sejuani
- Champions taken down with 6s of being knocked up with Glacial Assault (Q)
- Champions stunned with Permafrost (E) within 0.5s of reaching 4 stacks
- Champion damage dealt with Glacial Prison (R)
Senna
- Multiple champions rooted with Last Embrace (W)
- Damage prevented with Dawning Shadow (R)
- Takedowns by Wraithform champions within 10s of being affected by Curse of the Black Mist (E)
Seraphine
- Champions charmed with Encore (R) at greater than initial cast range
- Healing with Surround Sound (W)
- Multiple champion hits with High Note (Q)
Sett
- Champion and turret damage prevented with Haymaker (W) shield
- Damage to champions with other champions using The Show Stopper (R)
- 4-punch combos against champions delivered within 2.5s with Knuckle Down (Q)
Shaco
- Skillshots dodged with Decieve (Q)
- Backstabs (P) on champions
- Champions feared by mini Jack in the Boxes dropped by a slain Hallucinate (R) clone
Shen
- Champion damage prevented with Ki Barrier (P)
- Takedowns by champions shielded with Stand United (R)
- Magic damage to champions with Twilight Assault (Q) Attacks
Shyvana
- Damage to champions with Twin Bite (Q and Dragon Form Q)
- Multiple champions hit with Dragon’s Descent (R)
- Bonus damage from Attacks on champions marked with Flame Breath (E)
Singed
- Takedowns within 10s of champions affected by Mega Adhesive (W)
- Champions Flung (E) toward allies or into allied tower range
- Time spent at 5 or greater stacks of Noxious Slipstream (P) in champion combat
Sion
- Multiple champions hit with Soul Furnace (W) shield detonation
- Damage to champions and structures during Glory In Death (P)
- Champions hit with units shoved with Roar of the Slayer (E)
Sivir
- Multiple champions hit with Boomerang Blade (Q)
- Champions hit with subsequent Ricochet (W) bounces
- Time spent hasted by Fleet of Foot (P)
Skarner
- Champion damage mitigated with Crystalline Exoskeleton (W)
- Magic damage to champions with Crystal Slash (Q)
- Multiple champions hit with Fracture (E)
Sona
- Champion damage prevented with Aria of Perseverance (W) shielding
- Duration of haste applied in champion combat with Song of Celerity (E)
- Damage to champions with Aura enhanced Attacks from Hymn of Valor (Q)
Soraka
- Starcall (QP) Rejuvenation healing granted with Astral Infusion (W)
- Time spent hasted by Salvation (P) toward allies in champion combat
- Multiple champions affected by Equinox (E)
Swain
- Health increased with Ravenous Flock (P)
- Healing from champions during Demonic Ascension (R)
- Takedowns on champions within 6s of being slowed with Vision of Empire (W)
Sylas
- Champions killed with Kingslayer (W)
- Champions hit with both halves of Chain Lash (Q)
- Champions hit with Abduct (E2) at greater than 75 percent of max range
Syndra
- Transcendent (P) bonus damage to champions with Dark Sphere (Q) and Force of Will (W)
- Multiple champions affected by Scatter the Weak (E)
- Champions hit with Dark Sphere (Q) creation
Tahm Kench
- Champions stunned with Tongue Lash (Q)
- Disables neutralised by Devouring (R) an ally
- Champion damage prevented with Thick Skin (E) shield
Taliyah
- Multiple champions hit by Unravelled Earth (E)
- Close range enemies knocked away from Taliyah with Seismic Shove (W)
- Takedowns within 10s of casting or dismounting Weaver’s Wall (R)
Talon
- Subsequent Blades End (P) triggers on champions within 6s
- Noxian Diplomacy (Q) Critical hits on champions
- Rake (W) casts that apply multiple stacks of Blade’s End (P) to champions
Taric
- Greater than 5 stacks of Starlight’s Touch (Q) consumed within 10s
- Magic damage to champions with Bravado (P)
- Champions stunned by a tethered ally’s Dazzle (E)
Teemo
- Damage to champions with poisons applied with Toxic Shot (E) and Noxious Trap (R)
- Mushroom hits on champions whilst still under the affects of the previous Noxious Trap (R)
- Takedowns within 6s of existing stealth from Guerrilla Warfare (P)
Thresh
- Champion damage prevented with Dark Passage (W) shields
- Damnation (P) Souls collected
- Takedowns within 10s of travelling to a champion hooked with Death Sentence (Q2)
Tristana
- Explosive Charge (E) stacks applied to champions during Rapid Fire (Q)
- Explosive Charges (E) detonated by Buster Shot (R)
- Magic damage to champions from Explosive Charge (EP)
Trundle
- Multiple champions affected buy Pillar of Ice (E)
- Bonus healing from Frozen Domain (W) while in champion combat
- Healing from champion deaths with King’s Tribute (P)
Tryndamere
- Champion damage ignored during Undying Rage (R)
- Subsequent Spinning Slash (E) casts that hit champions within 8s
- Takedowns on champions within 6s of being slowed by Mocking Shout (W)
Twisted Fate
- Champions hit with Pick a Card (W) and Stacked Deck (EP) damage in the same Attack
- Multiple champions hit with Wild Cards (Q)
- Magic damage to champions with Stacked Deck (E)
Twitch
- Stacks of Deadly Venom (P) applied to champions with Venom Cask (W)
- True damage to champions with Deadly Venom (P)
- Multiple champions hit with Contaminate (E) with at least 2 stacks of Deadly Venom (P)
Udyr
- Takedowns when at least 3 Stances were used within the last 10s
- Champion damage prevented with Turtle Stance (W)
- Magic damage to champions with Phoenix Stance (R)
Urgot
- Damage to marked champions with Purge (W)
- Takedowns on champions within 6s of being slowed with Corrosive Charge (Q)
- Champions feared with Fear Beyond Death (R)
Varus
- Times 6+ Blight stacks have been detonated on champions within 6s
- Damage to champions from Blighted Quiver (W)
- Blight stacks applied to champions by Attacks during Living Vengeance (P)
Vayne
- Trigger the 3rd stack of Silver Bolts (W) on a champion with Tumble (Q) or Condemn (E)
- True damage to champions with Silver Bolts (W)
- Tumble Attacks on champions during Final Hour (R)
Veigar
- Times an ability granted 2 or more stacks of Phenomenal Evil (P)
- Champions killed with Dark Matter (W)
- Damage to champions effected by or contained within Event Horizon (E)
Vel’Koz
- Multiple champions Researched by Life Form Disintegration Ray (R)
- Champions hit with both halves of Void Rift (W)
- True damage to champions from Organic Deconstruction (P) and Research (RP)
Vi
- Vault Breakers (Q) that hit champions over terrain or from outside of vision
- Flashes, dashes, blinks or teleports followed with Assault and Battery (R)
- Additional damage taken by champions as a result of Denting Blows (W) Armor reduction
Viego
- Champion takedowns within 6s of existing camouflage granted by Harrowed Path (E)
- Damage to champions with Blade of the Ruined King (Q, QP)
- Healing from champions with Blade of the Ruined King (QP) and wraith possession with Sovereign’s Domination (P)
Viktor
- Champion damage prevented with Siphon Power (Q) shield
- Total duration of slows applied to champions by Abilities
- Champions killed with Siphon Power (Q2) beam Attacks
- Healing from champions with Crimson Rush (QP), Sanguine Pool (W) and Hemoplague (R)
- Multiple champions hit with Tides of Blood (E)
- Additional damage taken by champions as a result of Hemoplague (R)
Volibear
- Takedowns within 10s of disabling a turret with Stormbringer (R)
- Champion damage prevented with Sky Splitter (E) shield
- Magic damage to champions with lightning arcs from The Relentless Storm (P)
Warwick
- Champion damage ignored with Primal Howl (E)
- Healing from magic damage to champions with Eternal Hunger (P), Jaws of the Beast (Q) and Infinite Duress (R)
- Takedowns on Blood Hunted (W) champions
Wukong
- Damage to champions from Warrior Trickster (W)
- Champion damage mitigated with Stone Skin (P)
- Damage taken by champions as a result of Crushing Blow’s (Q) Armor reduction
Xayah
- Champions hit by Double Daggers (Q)
- Skillshots dodged with Featherstorm (R)
- Time spent hasted by Deadly Plumage (W)
Xerath
- Champions hit with both Eye of Destruction (W) and Shocking Orb (E) within 2s
- Subsequent hits on the same champion with Rite of the Arcane (R)
- Mana Surge (P) triggers on champions
Xin Zhao
- Takedowns on champions slowed by Audacious Charge (E) or Wind Becomes Lightning (W) within 6s
- Healing from Determination (P) triggers on champions
- Damage prevented by Crescent Guard (R)
Yasuo
- Champion damage prevented with Flow (P) shields
- Champions knocked up with Steel Tempest (Q3) while dashing with Sweeping Blade (E)
- Maximum damage Sweeping Blade (E) hits on champions
Yone
- Champions displaced with Mortal Steel (Q3) and Fate Sealed (R)
- True damage to champions with Soul Unbound (E)
- Magic damage to champions with the Azakana Sword (P, W, R)
Yorick
- Magic damage to champions and structures by The Maiden of the Mist
- Healing from champions with Last Rites (Q)
- Takedowns on champions within 10s of being slowed by Mourning Mist (E)
Yuumi
- Shields or heals applied to low Health (40 percent) allies while in champion combat
- Champion damage prevented with Bop ‘n’ Block (P)
- Bonus ally damage to champions from stats granted by You and Me! (W)
Zac
- Champions clapped together with Stretching Strikes (Q)
- Multiple champions hit with Unstable Matter (W)
- Champions displaced 2 or more times with 6s
Zed
- Magic damage to champions with Contempt for the Weak (P)
- Skillshots dodged with Living Shadow (W) or Death Mark (R)
- Champions hit with Razor Shuriken (Q), Shadow Slash (E) and Contempt for the Weak (P) within 3s
Ziggs
- Times Ziggs created more distance between himself and enemy champions with Satchel Charge (W)
- Total duration of slows applied to champions by Hexplosive Minefield (E)
- Magic damage to champions and structures with Short Fuse Attacks (P)
Zilean
- Takedowns on champions within 6s of being slowed with Time Warp (E)
- Multiple champions hit with Time Bomb (Q)
- Takedowns by allies within 10s of being protected with Chronoshift (R)
Zoe
- Champions killed with spells and items stolen with Spell Thief (W)
- Skillshots dodged with Portal Jump (R)
- Magic damage to champions with More Sparkles! (P)
Zyra
- Number of plants that hit the same champion as the Ability that sprouted them
- Kills by plants
- Attacks on champions by plants enraged with Stranglethorn (R)