Here are all the features included in the Legends of Runeterra 2020 open beta

Here we are again, at the start of another open beta for Riot Games’ highly-anticipated card game, Legends of Runeterra. We’ve seen many changes to the game over the past few months, but this time, there are a ton of new features that every League of Legends fan can enjoy.

The biggest update to the game will be the introduction of LoR‘s first ranked season, which will continue until the launch of the official game. Similar to League, people will play games to climb the ranks from Iron all the way to Master tier. The open beta will also feature a client friends list, a challenge-a-friend mode, and the game’s first new boards and guardians. A total of 20 cards have been updated, including a huge revamp to Anivia.

If you played some LoR last year, you’re also in luck. Anyone who played during the two previous preview patches will gain access to the game a day earlier on Thursday, Jan. 23. Players can also get early access if they pre-register on PC by 1:59am CT on Monday, Jan. 20. If you don’t, you’ll have to wait until the release of the open beta, which takes place on Friday, Jan. 24.

Early beta players also know that their accounts were always reset after the end of a preview patch—but fear no more. There will no longer be any account resets, which means that anything you earn during this open beta will be yours to keep.

LoR will officially launch later this year on both PC and mobile devices. It’ll be playable cross-platform. Anyone who plays the open beta will also earn a free Moonstruck Poro guardian once the game is released.