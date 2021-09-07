Here are all of Vex’s abilities in League of Legends

Spreading sadness and gloom, for one and all.

Get ready to welcome the clouds and break out the black and gray clothes because Vex and her trusty Shadow are ready to help you get rid of the happy sunshine on Summoner’s Rift.

Releasing on Thursday, Sept. 23, Vex will be League of Legends’ first yordle champion since Kled in 2016. She’s a traditional mage who uses multiple fears in her kit.

Vex has plenty of abilities that can zone enemies from specific areas, is a great counter to mobile champions with her passive, and should deal plenty of damage with her Gloom mark. She also has a great gap closer with her ultimate, which can help you chase down any quick-moving opponents that are trying to keep a smile on their faces.

Here are all of Vex’s abilities.

Passive – Doom ‘n Gloom

Doom – Periodically, Vex becomes empowered by Doom, causing her next basic ability to interrupt dashes and Fear enemies.

Gloom – Whenever a nearby enemy dashes or blinks, they become marked with Gloom. Vex’s next basic attack against a marked enemy detonates the mark, dealing bonus damage and refunding part of Doom’s cooldown.

Q – Mistral Bolt

Vex launches a wave forward, dealing magic damage to enemies it passes through. After a short delay, the wave accelerates but has reduced width. Mistral Bolt detonates Gloom on any marked enemies it hits.

W – Personal Space

Vex gains a shield and emits a shockwave, dealing magic damage to enemies around her. Personal Space detonates Gloom on any marked enemies it hits.

E – Looming Darkness

Shadow flies to a location, increasing in size as it travels. On arriving, Shadow deals magic damage, slows, and marks enemies hit with Gloom.

R – Shadow Surge

Shadow flies forward, marking and dealing magic damage to the first enemy champion hit. Vex can then recast this ability to have Shadow pull her to the marked target, dealing additional magic damage.

If the marked target dies within a short time of taking damage from Shadow Surge, Vex can cast Shadow Surge again within a few seconds.

Bring the rain clouds and melancholy music when Vex is released with League Patch 11.19.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.