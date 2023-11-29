Hanwha Life has formed another LoL superteam for LCK 2024

By the end of 2022, Hanwha Life made the headlines as one of the most interesting League of Legends teams to watch in 2023 with its star-studded roster. While it failed to qualify for Worlds, the organization is going in a similar direction next year.

Hanwha Life announced its roster for the 2024 LCK on Nov. 28. It features some of the most well-known Korean players, like 2022 and 2021 World Champions Zeka and Viper, who either resigned or extended their contracts. On top of that, the organization added Peanut, Doran, and Delight from Gen.G, who need no introduction for anyone who followed professional League last year.

Peanut, one of the most renowned Korean junglers, spearheads the Hanwha Life roster. Photo via Riot Games

By the end of 2022, Hanwha Life acquired talented and experienced players in the form of Clid, Life, and Worlds champions Zeka, Kingen, and Viper. It got fans of both the team and LCK to name them one of the best rosters in the competition, and on paper they were, but they failed to win any domestic trophies in 2023, or qualify for international tournaments.

They will have a second go in 2024. Zeka and Viper are still considered among the best talents in their respective mid lane and AD carry roles. The joining trio from Gen.G certainly add to the already experienced duo and could stir the LCK in the coming months, if everything goes according to plan. Additionally, the team will be led by DanDy and Mowgli, who also have Summoner’s Cups under their belt.

The Korean League scene is known for not making roster changes until after Worlds finishes each year. For this reason, there have hardly been as many rumors circulating regarding its teams compared to LCS and LEC. Seeing Hanwha Life complete another superteam for 2024 is somewhat surprising, but we’re certain it’ll be entertaining for the fans.