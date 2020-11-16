Hanwha Life Esports parts ways with coach NoFe

LCK squad Hanwha Life Esports revealed today that coach Jeong “NoFe” No-chul will no longer be helping head the League of Legends team in the 2021 season.

The team announced the news today on Twitter, accompanied by a short English translation thanking the ex-coach for his efforts. “The contract has expired with coach ‘NoFe’ Nohcheol Jeong today,” the post reads. “We offer our sincere thanks to him for all the hard work, and wish him the best for the future.”

안녕하세요, 한화생명e스포츠입니다.

금일부로 'NoFe' 정노철 코치와의 계약이 종료되었습니다.

지난 시간 동안 정노철 코치가 보여준 열정과 노력에 큰 감사를 전하며, 그동안 팀과 스스로를 위해 최선을 다해준 정노철 코치의 앞날에 행운을 빕니다. pic.twitter.com/oxZPO0khZX — HLE.official (@HLEofficial) November 16, 2020

Hanwha had a rough season in the LCK this year, finishing in eighth and ninth during the Spring and Summer Splits, respectively. It’s certainly no wonder that the team has been making both player and coaching changes during this offseason.

NoFe is in his ninth year of competing at the highest level of League esports in China and Korea. He began his career as a player but has been a coach since November 2014. Over the years, he’s worked with successful teams like ROX Tigers, EDward Gaming, and Afreeca Freecs.

It’s unclear exactly what NoFe’s plans for the 2021 season will be, but with his experience in both Korea and China, he might find himself with offers from other teams within the LPL, the LCK, or maybe even the PCS.

