Hanwha Life Esports dethrone DRX with Chovy leading the charge in 2021 LCK Spring Split

Hanwha Life Esports dethroned DRX 2-0 today during the sixth week of the 2021 LCK Spring Split with Chovy leading the charge in the mid lane.

The match up was hyped up considering the recent upstanding performances from both teams. Chovy was looking to get revenge against his former team, while Pyosik was looking to prove that he can lead a team of rookies to a top three standing. The series was intense and showed great flexibility from the HLE squad, who managed to come out ahead and claim the third place standing.

#LCK #HLEWIN #RushTogether



오늘은 깔끔한 2대0 승리! DRX전에서 경기에서 승리하며 3위로 올라왔습니다. 응원해주신 팬분들께 감사드립니다😊



Today, we had a clean 2-0 victory. We came in third place with a victory today. Thank you to the fans who cheered for us! pic.twitter.com/ADWpin724J — Hanwha Life Esports (@HLEofficial) February 27, 2021

The first game of the this League of Legends series was a bloodbath with plenty of early game skirmishes across the map. While different members were picking up the kills from DRX, Chovy was picking up all of them from HLE. This came to bite the rookie DRX line up once the teamfights began since Chovy was carrying them alone with his superb Lucian mechanics. After HLE picked up the Elder Dragon buff, they’ve demolished their opponents and closed out the first game.

Following the devastating performance from Chovy’s Lucian, it was banned straight-away in the second match. He defaulted to Renekton and had an outstanding performance once again, out farming his opponent and unleashing havoc around the map. With the confidence boost from the first game win, HLE acquired early leads and snowballed out of control, before finishing the game in 29 minutes.

Following this victory, HLE (7-4) climb to third place in the 2021 LCK Spring Split, while DRX dropped to fourth. HLE will be back on the Rift next week with two match ups against Nongshim RedForce and Gen.G.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.