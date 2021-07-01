Hanwha Life Esports demolish DRX, pick up second win of the 2021 LCK Summer Split

Hanwha Life Esports beat DRX in a convincing 2-0 series in the 2021 LCK Summer Split.

This win was crucial for the team led by mid laner Chovy, who has failed to find success so far during the Split. On the other side, DRX will remain winless after this match, with seven losses after one of the most disappointing season starts for the organization.

Both teams have fallen to the bottom of the standings after looking to contest for the LCK title last Split. With both squads looking to push past their poor form, HLE managed to get a huge edge in both games over their counterparts, picking up two clean wins with a playstyle reminiscent of their 2021 Spring Split run.

The MVP votes today went to HLE’s Chovy and Deft, two formidable players who had stellar performances this series. The mid laner used Nocturne in the first game to roam around the map and pick up easy kills against his opponents, who kept overextending and getting caught. The AD carry picked up Kalista in the second game to demolish the opposing bottom lane, finishing the match deathless with a KDA of 8/0/9.

HLE finish the series in style: 2:0 and a big milestone! #LCK pic.twitter.com/BR6ZlIxEdU — LCK Global (@LCK_Global) July 1, 2021

The first game of the series opened up with decisive play from HLE. The team went for aggressive plays all around the map, winning most skirmishes in the process. They used the small gold lead to pick up Rift Heralds alongside drakes to snowball the match, before grouping up for teamfights. Once they did, they steamrolled through DRX’s composition that had no answer to HLE’s aggressive playstyle. After a 30-minute teamfight win from a powerful initiation by Chovy’s Nocturne, his team led the series 1-0.

Going into the second match, DRX adjusted their draft to counter their opponents. However, that didn’t help them as HLE picked up other champions to steamroll through DRX once again. Once again with an aggressive playstyle, HLE picked up a lot of skirmish wins early on, before transitioning to the mid-game with a gold lead and securing the series 2-0.

Related: Here are the 2021 LCK Summer Split standings

HLE (2-5) will return to the Rift on Sunday with a match against Nongshim RedForce (4-2), led by Peanut. HLE will need to replicate this series’ performance if they want a chance against their strongly favored opponents, who have been excellent this Split. It’s unlikely that HLE will be able to pick up a win against them, but if they do, it should boost their morale going into the next week.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.