Hafu ranked first in MMR during Teamfight Tactics beta

With Teamfight Tactics set to hit live servers tomorrow, Riot Games has revealed that Twitch streamer and pro gamer Rumay “Hafu” Wang ended the gamemode’s beta with the highest MMR of any player.



“I’m just so thankful to Riot for posting it, it means a lot to me,” Hafu said on her personal stream after Riot revealed the beta MMR ranking. Hafu ended the beta with an MMR of 2466, two points higher than “Agaito Shunma,” who came second.



“It’s kinda hard for girls to get respect in gaming in general, and I’ve always had all my accomplishments kind of like squandered,” Hafu said. “Even when I won tournaments, people said I got carried or whatever, and I always felt so bad man. Nothing I did, no one gave me any credit. Anytime I saw my name on Reddit, people just threw my name in the mud, say I’m so bad, and [how] they don’t watch me because I’m a girl.”



One of the longest standing Twitch streamers, Hafu also has a deep history in pro gaming, winning tournaments in World of Warcraft, Bloodline Champions, and, more recently, Hearthstone. During her time in Hearthstone, Hafu was arguably the game’s biggest female streamer.



Despite never entering professional tournaments for the game, Hafu was also highly ranked in League of Legends, consistently placing diamond with Zyra mid as her main champion.



Aside from Hafu, Riot’s MMR list includes other popular Twitch streamers including Team Liquids David “Dog” Caero at rank 20, Byron “Reckful” Bernstein at 204, and Andrew “TidesofTime” Biessener at 254.



Teamfight Tactics is set to hit live servers with patch 9.13, which releases on June 26.

