Youth reigns supreme: Gumayusi aims to continue this surprising historic record among Worlds-winning ADCs

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics.



Be gamble aware!

Over the last several years, fans have witnessed 12 top-tier teams lift the Summoner’s Cup at the League of Legends World Championship. The AD carry position is always a role that comes into conversations since that player is usually a team’s late-game insurance policy who can carry a teamfight with their expert mechanical skill and positioning.

In a video by Lee “CloudTemplar” Hyun-woo, the former pro pointed out that among the 12 Worlds winners, one record has stood tall and lasted the test of time: every single ADC that has won the championship has been under the age of 21.

The youngest player to win the trophy was JackeyLove, who was 17 years old when he won his first Worlds with Invictus Gaming in 2018. On the other side of the spectrum, however, there have been five players who were 21 when they took home the gold, including Fnatic’s LaMiaZeaLoT, Taipei Assassin’s Bebe, FunPlus Phoenix’s Lwx, DWG KIA’s Ghost, and Edward Gaming’s Viper.

This year, however, this record might be broken. Among the four teams remaining at Worlds 2022, three are over the age of 21. DRX’s veteran marksman Deft is the oldest of the bunch at 26 years old with over nine years of pro play under his belt. Gen.G’s own AD carry Ruler is 23 years old, while JD Gaming’s Hope is just over the cutoff at age 22.

Related: Only 2 players remain with double-digit KDAs at Worlds 2022—and they’re on the same team

The only player who could possibly continue the trend of young superstar ADs winning Worlds is T1’s phenom marksman Gumayusi, who is only 20 years old. He has also been one of the best players in the tournament so far, boasting an event-leading 18.5 KDA with the third-most kills of any player in the main event, according to Oracle’s Elixir.

You can tune in to watch Gumayusi and the rest of T1’s star-studded roster when they take on JD Gaming on Saturday, Oct. 29.