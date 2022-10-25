Only 2 players remain with double-digit KDAs at Worlds 2022—and they’re on the same team

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics.



Be gamble aware!

After almost a full month of action at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, there have been many incredible victories and heartbreaking losses. But as the tournament rages toward its penultimate stage, there are only two players left with double-digit KDAs, and they both hail from a legendary Korean esports organization.

T1’s electric bottom lane duo of Lee “Gumayusi” Min-hyeong and Ryu “Keria” Min-seok have been arguably the best in their roles at the event and hold some filthy stats as a result. For example, the team’s AD phenom currently has an 18.5 KDA, while their superstar support is rocking an equally impressive 12.7 KDA, according to League stats aggregate Oracle’s Elixir.

Gumayusi also has 55 kills across the nine games T1 has played, which is the third-most at the tournament behind names like mid laners Kim “Zeka” Geon-woo and Jeong “Chovy” Ji-hoon. Keria, on the other hand, has a whopping 107 assists in the same time frame, which is the fourth-most of any player at Worlds.

More importantly, however, Gumayusi has the least deaths of any player in the main event with a mere six deaths over nine games, while Keria has the fourth-fewest deaths in the tournament with nine eliminations. The two players have been exceptional at finding the right moments to strike and keeping themselves in the perfect position to deal damage while staying relatively safe.

With 35.9 percent of his team’s total kill share, T1 will have to rely on Gumayusi’s premier skill set as one of the best marksmen in the world to carry them against the LPL’s best squad, JD Gaming. The Chinese champions’ bottom lane is made up of Hope and Missing, two well-rounded players who have helped spearhead their team’s journey through Worlds so far, while the roster also features one of world’s best top-jungle duos in 369 and Kanavi.

As a result, Gumayusi and Keria will need to dominate early and often if T1 wants a chance at breaking through to the finals, where they’ll try to add a fourth Summoner’s Cup to the organization’s trophy case. You can watch T1 and JDG in action in Atlanta when the Worlds semifinals begin on Saturday, Oct. 29.