Twitch reveals groups for its Twitch Rivals Teamfight Tactics streamer tournament

Twitch Rivals will be pitting 64 of the world’s most entertaining streamers against one another to see who’s the best Teamfight Tactics player. The groups for the event have been revealed and the competition looks fierce.

Players will be placed in two global groups of 32 players. After the first day of the competition, the top eight players from each group will advance to the second day. The remaining 16 players will then play out four games each, with the top eight players competing in a final winner-take-all match for $5,000 and the ultimate streamer bragging rights.

In Group A, popular League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics streamers Imane “Pokimane” Anys and Hammoudi “Yassuo” Abdalrhman will duke it out to advance to the next round of the competition in lobby one. Sebastian “Forsen” Fors, Saqib “LIRIK” Zahid, and Lily ‘LilyPichu’ Ki join them in Group A.

The most competitive and exciting lobby has to be in Group B with Rumay “Hafu” Wang, Jeremy “DisguisedToast” Wang, William “Scarra” Li, and Octavian “Kripp” Morosan all in lobby one. This group also includes popular streamers like Byron “Reckful” Bernstein, Michael “imaqtpie” Santana, and Danny “Shiphtur” Le, which should make for an entertaining battle.

You can catch all the action when the tournament begins on Wednesday, July 17 for the group stage and Thursday, July 18 for the global finals. You’ll be able to watch and support your favorite streamers on the official Twitch Rivals broadcast and on their own Twitch channels.