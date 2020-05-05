Gross Gore’s solution for combating massive toxicity problem in League: Player moderators

Content creator Gross Gore has a suggestion for decreasing toxicity in League of Legends’ solo queue—player moderators.

After former pro Voyboy addressed Riot and the “sad state” of League solo queue last night, the community has been echoing similar sentiments. Griefers, inters, ragers, and trolls are parading through ranked matches with little repercussions or punishments. Gross Gore said earlier today that it might be a good idea to make players into moderators who can ban offenders immediately.

Now, let me have my say. https://t.co/E45CjgHuSK pic.twitter.com/U2ju4kTahO — Gross Gore – Ali Larsen (@GrossieGore) May 5, 2020

“I’ve got a genius idea that’ll fix the whole fucking thing,” Gross Gore said. “Player moderators, like in RuneScape. Why don’t Riot Games make some of their players, like moi, a fucking moderator so I can just ban fucking people that troll and are being racist?”

Gross Gore also went on to explain offenders are “bypassing the system” by not using explicitly racist remarks, like the N-word.

RuneScape staff chose players to help maintain an enjoyable in-game environment based on their commitment to the community. If Riot followed a similar system, players would be able to ban offenders based on their in-game behavior immediately. Since soft inting and griefing are hard for an automated system to pick up on, an in-game moderator could see the offense and punish it.

The selection system would have to be rigorous so moderators don’t abuse their power. But this could be a potential solution to a growing problem in League.