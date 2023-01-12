Fighter sustain, ADC satisfaction, Grievous Wounds all on Riot’s radar for next League update

When it comes to balance, League of Legends is far from being a perfectly tuned game. Luckily, lead League designer Matt Leung-Harrison and the rest of the team are tirelessly working on addressing the community’s most pressing pet peeves, and here’s the list of changes coming to the game with Patch 13.2.

On Jan. 11, Leung-Harrison, otherwise known as Phroxzon, shared Riot Games’ plans for the future of the game, starting with Patch 13.2. In a tweet, the lead designer revealed the list of changes for Patch 13.2, with the devs heavily focusing on readjusting Grievous Wounds to add a 40 percent healing debuff on lesser components, then there are promised changes coming to AD carries like “small-scope satisfaction changes,” and potential changes in durability.

For 13.2, we've been looking at:

– GW changes (40% on small component)

– Small scope ADC satisfaction changes (situational durability)

– Fighter haste & sustain

– Multiple tenacity sources stack properly

– small Chemtech soul + base buff

– Normal balance changes — Matt Leung-Harrison (@RiotPhroxzon) January 11, 2023

Aside from that, Riot is looking to change Fighter’s overall Haste and sustain to lessen their sheer amount of agency and to tune their power down a notch. In a similar vein, there will be adjustments coming to Tenacity with Riot fixing them to stack properly with Patch 13.2.

As the final icing on the cake, Riot will tweak Chemtech Drake and Soul, and, expectedly, ship regular balancing changes to address champions that have been stars of Summoner’s Rift for a while now.

Despite all of these changes being absolutely imperative to balance the game, all these changes have been due for far longer and Riot should have shipped them at the very beginning of the Preseason to fix them. Still, it’s better late than never.