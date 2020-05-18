Graves and Talon nerfs, ADC buffs, and Volibear’s debut in League Patch 10.11 preview

League of Legends Patch 10.11 is set to be a doozy.

League lead gameplay designer Mark “Scruffy” Yetter previewed some big changes for Patch 10.11 today, dishing out several buffs and nerfs across the board. And the much-anticipated Volibear rework will finally launch, too.

Patch Preview for 10.11:

-Targets selected, changelists will be ready for tomorrow

-Mid and systems work is not in this patch, but in flight



THE BEAR pic.twitter.com/IvM3WUnIpv — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) May 18, 2020

Graves, who’s been performing extremely well in Elite matches, is taking a hit. While it’s unclear what the nerfs will be, the Outlaw is an excellent farmer and scales well into the late game. Tweaks will likely address his ability to kill jungle camps quickly or tone down his power in later stages of a match.

Talon has similarly proven to be suffocating to play against. The mid-lane assassin can outroam any opponent, one-shotting enemy squishies with ease. Patch 10.11 will nerf the Blade’s Shadow, as well as Syndra and Janna.

The much-needed AD carry buffs are also slated for the upcoming patch, giving movement speed buffs to all Zeal items. The update will additionally increase most marksmen’s HP. Fiddlesticks, Lux, Gangplank, Hecarim, and Kai’Sa are also getting buffed, which should help give them a place in the current meta.

Riot finally revealed Volibear’s new abilities earlier this month, which are as exciting as they are lethal. The rework will hit the live servers next week with Patch 10.11.