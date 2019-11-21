GorillA joins SANDBOX Gaming

Veteran League of Legends support player Kang “GorillA” Beom-hyun has joined SANDBOX Gaming, the organization announced today.

Sandbox had a promising first year in the LCK, sporting five rookies in the summer season and finishing in a respectable fourth place. The team achieved a 12-6 standing but narrowly missed out on the circuit points to advance to Worlds.

SANDBOX Gaming on Twitter Welcome, GorillA!] Hello. this is SANDBOX Gaming. We are happy to announce new player in our roster for the upcoming LCK Spring 2020. Please welcome ‘GorillA’. Thank you.

GorillA saw little success with European squad Misfits Gaming this year, subsequently falling to the bottom of the league. Despite his team’s underperformance, he’s a player with a wide depth of experience, having won the LCK three times. With ROX Tigers, he reached the semifinals of Worlds 2016, losing only to the eventual winners of the tournament, T1.

Before leaving to join the LEC, GorillA was considered one of the best support players in the world. His consistency in the bot lane alongside Kim “PraY” Jong-in made him a strong and attractive asset for any team. Since joining Misfits, GorillA’s reputation has somewhat fallen, but he’s still a capable player with plenty of untapped potential.

Sandbox’s current support player, Cho “Joker” Jae-eup, has yet to leave the team, meaning GorillA may have to compete for the spot in the starting lineup. It’s unclear how he’ll fit with the roster, but his vast knowledge and experience should provide a much-needed voice for the team.