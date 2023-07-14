Golden Guardians sets new franchise record for LCS victories in a single split

This year has unequivocally been the year of Golden Guardians’ rise through the LCS. And despite all this iteration of the League of Legends team has accomplished within the past seven months, there’s one more feat they’ve earned for the organization as a whole.

Following their victory over Immortals yesterday in the fifth week of the 2023 LCS Summer Split, Golden Guardians successfully amassed 10 wins in a regular split—something the organization has never been able to accomplish in their LCS tenure before. The team has already qualified for a spot in the upcoming LCS Championship bracket thanks to those victories, but they have the chance to accrue more wins for themselves in their final four games of the split.

The curse is finally broken, we really did the thing 😭🙏 #GGWIN pic.twitter.com/wVLH0XZVSw — Golden Guardians (@GoldenGuardians) July 14, 2023

While Golden Guardians has been a staple of the LCS since 2018, it and the many iterations of its roster had long become accustomed to sitting at the bottom of the standings. Though the team has been a part of playoff brackets before, the organization has never earned more than nine wins in a single split—until now.

The 2023 LCS season for the team of Licorice, River, Gori, Stixxay, and Huhi has been one centered around proving all of the doubters wrong, while simultaneously showcasing synergy that even teams anticipated to be at the top of the standings haven’t been able to match. A sixth-place finish in the Spring Split led to a shocking second-place finish in the Spring Playoffs and ultimately the first trip for the organization to MSI.

Currently sitting at 10 wins and four losses in the Summer Split brings Golden Guardians to a tie with Cloud9, a rivalry that has only continued to develop since the teams met in the finals of the Spring Playoffs. This tenth win resulted in a massive celebration on the LCS broadcast yesterday to recognize this historic milestone for the organization, one in which all of the players expressed their gratitude in getting to this point with the fans behind them.

Golden Guardians will end their week with a game against NRG later today, with an eleventh victory—and beyond—in their sights.

