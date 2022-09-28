Golden Guardians introduces familiar face as new GM after another mediocre year in LCS

North American League of Legends head coach Nick “Inero” Smith has become Golden Guardians’ new general manager today after spending the past four years coaching for the organization.

The news comes after Golden Guardians parted ways with its former general manager, Danan Flanders, in August following yet another uninspired year in the LCS. Inero will be assisted by the former team operations specialist Ji Eun, who’s been promoted to assistant general manager. It’s unclear at this point who will take over the coaching responsibilities that belonged to Inero for the past four years.

Please join us in celebrating our long-time Guardian, @inero, as our new General Manager! Nick has been with us for over 4 years, and we're excited to be taking this new step with him.



We are also thrilled to announce @oniononsail as our new Assistant General Manager!#GGWIN — Golden Guardians (@GoldenGuardians) September 28, 2022

“[I’m] excited to be moving into new things,” Inero said on Twitter. “[I] will have more content out in the future talking about plans for 2023 and onwards. Thanks to everyone for the years of support while I was coaching.”

Inero has coached Golden Guardians since August 2018 and the organization’s best results in the LCS were top-six finishes in the 2022 Spring Split playoffs, 2020 Summer Split playoffs, 2020 Spring Split playoffs, and 2019 Spring Split playoffs.

The organization believes a staff overhaul was needed in the first place before settling on a roster heading into 2023. “We believe a change at GM was needed to find the success we are looking for next year and beyond,” Golden Guardians said after parting ways with Danan.

The League roster of Golden Guardians was most recently spearheaded by jungler Kim “River” Dong-woo and top laner Eric “Licorice” Ritchie.