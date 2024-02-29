Gold LoL players are using a pair of powerful junglers to climb into Platinum

There’s only one more week left until Patch 14.5 drops, but League of Legends players are still climbing up with some of the best picks of the Season 14 metagame.

For Gold junglers, for example, two League champions have been taking over the Rift with the best win rates in the ranked distribution. Briar is currently the most dominant jungle pick in Gold with a 52 percent win rate through 72 thousand matches and is the fourth-most banned in the role, according to League stats aggregate U.GG.

Where there’s smoke, there’s fire. Image via Riot Games

Brand, on the other hand, is chasing right behind Briar’s bloody heels with an equally impressive 51 percent win rate, and he has an 18.7 percent ban rate to boot. No longer is he a niche pick for League player; instead, he’s become a strong meta choice that may need considerations for bans in your favorite lobbies. Both champs bring plenty of strengths to any team composition that can make or break your precious Elo.

Briar is a brutal fighter who loves to skirmish, gank, and dive into the backline, especially since she can only heal from enemy champions. She can snowball teamfights with ease, brings a ton of self-sustain and damage, and can brutalize squishies and tankier foes alike when left unchecked. Now that players have learned how to control her wild abilities, Briar has quickly become an easy choice for aggressive players who are as bloodthirsty as she is.

Brand, on the other hand, is a great choice for any mage-focused players who want to branch out into a new role. His early game is weaker than traditional junglers and he needs to be very aware of invades, but he can also provide a ton of AP damage in later teamfights. His ganking is decent if he can combine his abilities with his teammates, and he provides a good amount of zone control when fighting around neutral objectives.

In League Patch 14.5, however, Brand will be getting some small reductions to his ultimate ability to curb some of his success through the last update, along with more changes headed to League‘s strongest picks like Maokai and Twisted Fate.