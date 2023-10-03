Gold LoL players are climbing fast with this powerful bottom lane champ duo

For many summoners, one of the hardest ranks to climb out of in League of Legends is Gold. Many players search for the best champions to get out of Gold, but in Patch 13.19, bottom lane partners have found plenty of success on one specific duo.

Jhin and Zyra are currently boasting the highest win rate of any champion duo in Gold ranks, with a 56 percent win rate over 10 thousand matches, according to U.GG. The two champions also have win rates over 51 percent as individuals, making them strong picks in their own regard, but a power couple that is taking over games.

The combo makes perfect sense, and is a great choice for any players who wish to take control of a game from the first minute onward while still maintaining powerful teamfighting potential in the later stages. They can also keep any attackers at bay, and are a great lane to gank since they have perfect setup abilities and long-range skills to keep them in the fight from far off.

Jhin and Zyra are helping players climb. Image via Riot Games

Together, Jhin can play off Zyra’s useful plants and various crowd control skills perfectly since he can lock down any enemies that are held in place by a well-timed Grasping Roots. Since Jhin doesn’t have many escape tools at his disposal, Zyra can also buy some time for them to fall back with her CC or massive ultimate ability, Stranglethorns.

Jhin can also slow down enemies for Zyra’s E with his sneakily-placed traps, making them easy pickings for her to burst down with a cycle of her powerful spells. Ultimately, both champions can play off of each other’s kits with ease, and can be strong across the majority of the game.

It also doesn’t look like Riot is aiming at either champion for Patch 13.20, which means that they can remain in your priority list for the draft phase moving forward. There are, however, a plethora of different changes headed other champions, like Milio, Jinx, and Kai’sa, when the patch drops on Wednesday, Oct. 11.

