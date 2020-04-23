Gen.G’s Bdd wins MVP of LCK Spring Split

Gen.G mid laner Bdd has won the MVP of the LCK Spring Split, the Korean league revealed today.

Bdd accumulated a total of 137 MVP points, beating second-place Chovy, and third-place Faker by a considerable margin.

The mid laner first came into fruition in 2017, after winning the LCK Summer Playoffs with Longzu Gaming. He had another promising year in 2018 but dipped in the standings in 2019. His move to KT Rolster proved to be a disaster, and he placed a disappointing ninth in the summer season.

But in 2020, he’s made a comeback. Bdd and jungler Clid have been the standout mid-jungle duo of the league, carrying the team to the top of the tables. The synergy between the two players has been insurmountable, and together, they barely lost a series.

Bdd played 14 different champions over the course of the Spring Split, prioritizing Zoe, and Azir. His lane-dominant and teamfight-orientated playstyle led the team to success.

He was the engager, and the initiator, and when his team fell behind, he was always there to clean up. In total, he had a 74 percent kill participation and a 6.73 KDA—the highest of any mid laner in the league.

Bdd will face his next opponent on Saturday, April 25 for the grand finals of the LCK Spring Playoffs. Faker’s T1 awaits him.