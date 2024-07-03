Gen.G’s record-breaking streak has LoL fans ranking them among the best ever 

After winning six consecutive matches in the 2024 League of Legends Champions Korea (LCK) Summer Split, Gen.G have achieved the longest streak (24 series) in the history of League esports.

The League community has theories on the consistent performance of Gen.G this year. “The meta right now is perfect for Gen.G. Like literally could not be better. Tank tops, carry junglers, ad mids, engage supports,” a player said on Reddit to highlight the meta plays well into the team’s overall playstyle. Others feel that Gen.G’s performance on stage has been phenomenal.

Gen.G’s dominance on the main stage continues. Photo via Riot Games

2024 has undoubtedly been the year of the Yellow Tigers. They won the LCK Spring Split, dropping just one series to ⁠KT Rolster, the Mid Season Invitational, and they’ve been undefeated in the Summer Split so far. These milestones already showcase their dominance this year, but they have also garnered the longest active win streak milestone, surpassing their arch-nemesis T1’s record.

T1 previously held the record by winning 21 series in a row, which included the famous LCK perfect split in 2022, where they remained undefeated in 18 series with their active roster.

If Gen.G stay undefeated in the Summer Split and retain their momentum, they can become the second team after T1 to win a split without enduring any losses.

Even though Gen.G’s CEO highlighted the “lack of new talent” in the League esports ecosystem, it seems the Yellow Tigers have assembled their perfect squad to win it all.

While many teams like T1, G2 Esports, and JDG have come very close to completing the Golden Road in the past, it remains to be seen if Gen.G will become the first team in League history to cross the finishing lines and etch their name in the history books.

