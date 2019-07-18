Gen.G defeat Sandbox to continue their rise up the LCK Summer 2019 ladder

Gen.G have once again shocked the LCK, taking down Sandbox Gaming 2-0 today. Their mid-season resurgence is heating up the race for Worlds, as the underdog veterans are now throwing their hat in the ring for a shot to go to Europe.

Gen.G ran with Song “Fly” Yong-jun again in both games, with the substitute mid laner playing outstandingly across the series. Now six games undefeated in Summer 2019, Fly’s Karma in game one helped peel for Park “Ruler” Jae-hyuk’s Ashe, while his Taliyah in game two shut down Kim “Dove” Jae-yeon’s Leblanc.

However, the star of the show was Lee “CuVee” Seong-jin with on-hit Kennen in the top lane. Deviating from the full AP build, CuVee showed that the on-hit Kennen still works just as well, soaking up side lane pressure for Gen.G and often splitting Sandbox’s teamfights in half.

CuVee almost 1v2 Clip of lck Playing League of Legends – Clipped by dvcky_

While the game was a farm-fest for the first half hour, teamfights exploded after the Infernal, Baron, and Elder Dragon spawned within 6 minutes of each other. Gen.G often had the better setup leading into the fights, and as long as Park “Summit” Woo-tae didn’t get a flank off onto the Gen.G backline, they had it in the bag.

After one last ditch attempt by Sandbox at the second Elder to keep themselves in the game, they were shut down in emphatic fashion. Gen.G found a delayed ace, ran the minions down mid, and knocked down the nexus 48 minutes after they landed on the Rift.

Game two was much faster on Gen.G’s end. After getting an early pick on Summit, CuVee just stormed down the top lane on Kennen. As Sandbox tried to force a pick onto CuVee to get the game swinging in their favor at 13 minutes, Gen.G collapsed and picked up four kills.

CuVee perfect Kennen play – Clip of lck – Twitch Clips Clip of lck Playing League of Legends – Clipped by dvcky_

Summit was unable to even step foot into the lane after 15 minutes, with CuVee jumping on him any time he showed on the map. Summit looked tilted as CuVee caught him out four times in 15 minutes, and Gen.G took their 8,000 gold lead at 20 minutes straight to the Baron pit to start closing out the game.

Ruler’s Kalista kept Sandbox zoned into their fountain after Baron, with Gen.G cleanly finishing the game in just over 23 minutes, the fastest game of LCK Summer 2019 so far.

For Sandbox, they now leave first place up for grabs, with Griffin and Damwon sitting on a 7-3 record with one game in hand. They have a lot to work on with their teamfighting, which cost them game one, as well as their decision making around objectives.

Gen.G will look to continue their ascent up the LCK ladder off the back of this hot streak of form. Ruler is the consistent performer Gen.G are building off, and when the likes of CuVee step up, they look like a top three team.

Gen.G will play Kingzone on July 20, while Sandbox have a chance to reclaim first place against Hanwha Life on July 21 to round out week six of the LCK.