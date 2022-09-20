GAM Esports provides update on team’s visa situation ahead of Worlds 2022

It has been three years since we've seen GAM on the Worlds stage.

GAM Esports’ manager Khanh Hiep has updated fans on the League of Legends team’s visa situation ahead of their Worlds 2022 campaign.

“The process for obtaining a visa for GAM to attend #Worlds2022 held in the US is moving in the right direction,” Hiep said on the team’s Facebook page, according to a translation on Reddit. “Both GAM and SGB are trying our best to bring Vietnamese representatives to the global stage.”

Hiep also provided an update surrounding the visa situation, revealing that four members had been interviewed on Sept. 19 and that they had all “ended on a good note.” As a result, Hiep has confidence that the visas will be approved soon.

In addition, he revealed that two other members are currently “submitting supplemental information” and that the final two members have their interviews scheduled for this week. Regardless, he made sure to emphasize that he still has confidence in their approvals and that the full visa status will be uncovered on Sept. 23.

The Vietnam Championship Series, also known as the VCS, had been sidelined from League’s international circuit when the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020 and only recently competed internationally at MSI 2022 through Saigon Buffalo. As for Worlds, the last time the VCS competed on the World Championship stage was back at Worlds 2019 through GAM and Lowkey Esports.

Image via GAM Esports

For GAM specifically, their upcoming run at Worlds 2022 will be an opportunity for the team to compete on the international stage, after foregoing their spot at MSI 2022 to Saigon Buffalo to compete in the Southeast Asian Games. They will make their Worlds 2022 debut in the group stage, where they have been seeded into a group alongside LEC’s Rogue and LPL’s Top Esports.

Let’s just hope GAM’s upcoming Worlds 2022 campaign will contain their entire starting roster.

Worlds 2022 will officially begin on Sept. 29, 2022, when 12 teams will compete in the Play-In Stage in Mexico City, Mexico with hopes of acquiring one of four slots in the Worlds 2022 Group Stage. Teams will continue to compete through different phases of the tournament, thereafter, with hopes of making it to the Worlds 2022 grand final on Nov. 5 at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. A full list of the Worlds 2022 cities can be found here.