GAM eliminate first team from Worlds 2023 with spectacular pentakill

The League of Legends World Championship 2023 Play-in stage has already been filled with exciting, unexpected twists and plenty of pentakills. The latest solo ace sealed the fate of LLA representatives Movistar R7 in favor of VCS’ first seed GAM Esports on Oct. 13. In the first elimination match at Worlds this year, GAM crushed R7 to live another day and their ADC’s pentakill made sure of their survival.

In a thrilling series that ended with a 2-0 victory for the VCS representatives, GAM’s performance was nothing short of dominant and precise, demonstrating to League fans how great they can be on the Rift. While every performance across the map was crucial to their victory, the most electrifying moment occurred in the closing moments of the match when GAM’s ADC, Nguyễn “Slayder” Linh Vương, pulled off a spectacular pentakill with his Xayah.

While Slayder’s pentakill showcased the synergy and prowess of the team, the harmony between Kiaya and Levi was particularly noteworthy throughout the series. Their coordinated efforts were instrumental in crushing their opponents and securing victory from the first moments of the game. Nevertheless, it was Slayder’s unforgettable pentakill that stole the spotlight and etched his name into the history.

Sadly for all LLA fans, Movistar R7 had to leave the tournament without even scoring a single win. They had shown promise but ultimately fell short of advancing to the main event having encountered two of the most fierce teams minor regions can offer.

Despite the exciting developments of the past few days, the Play-in stage still has to reach its peak, and R7 might be avenged by their neighbors as Brazil’s representatives LOUD will take on GAM in their next elimination match.

On the other side of the competition, LEC’s fourth seed Team BDS have to face Japan’s most notable fighters, DetonatioN FocusMe, in the second elimination of Worlds 2023. As the tournament progresses, fans can only hope for more unforgettable moments, fierce competition, and heart-stopping pentakills.

