G2’s Jankos on tilting: “That’s fine, you can tilt. But try not to smash your desk”

The First Blood King has spoken. G2 Esports’ jungler Jankos gave tilting the A-OK today—as long as you don’t take it too far.

The 2020 LEC Spring Split MVP dispensed some wise words on stream in response to a viewer praising the player’s calm demeanor while losing. The donor also mentioned that if they were put in the same situation, desks and computers would be broken.

“If you guys tilt, that’s fine, you can tilt,” Jankos said. “But try not to smash your desk.”

While it might seem like a counter-intuitive piece of advice at first, G2’s jungler provided his reasoning after his best rendition of a raging player.

The 24-year-old proceeded to apply blunt trauma to his desk repeatedly while screaming about an imagined but plausible scenario of a Galio taking his jungle, inadvertently causing a hardware mishap that he had to fix.

“I could be doing this, but it’s a bit pointless and doesn’t help you,” Jankos said. “And the more you do it, the more mental you get, and the more mad you get. And it’s just pointless.”

“It’s useless, it will not win you the game,” Jankos said. Coming from someone who won 15 games in the recent Spring Split and picked up seven Player of the Game awards along the way, there’s no doubt that Jankos is intimately familiar with victories.

Related: G2 Jankos gets solo victory over 5 Iron players in League of Legends

Even the pro knows that not every game can go one’s way. But he continued extolling the virtues of not giving in to your inner beast.

“I’m not saying staying calm will win you the game,” Jankos said. “But at least, for the sake of your mind and mental strength, you can practice not getting triggered by losing games, or by bad teammates, or by your bad plays.”

Jankos also went on a passionate rant about how he gets “triggered” by his own misplays more often than having bad teammates since it’s the one thing that falls entirely under his control.

“I can change my play, but I can’t change my teammates,” Jankos said. “You can always, always, improve your own play.”