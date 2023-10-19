G2 upset Korean rivals at Worlds 2023 with signature Hans Sama pick

G2 Esports have sparked new hope for European League of Legends fans after securing their first win at the Worlds 2023 Swiss stage. The LEC representatives defeated Koreans Dplus KIA after a heated best-of-one series.

In the game, Hans Sama picked his signature champion, Draven. His team played aggressively and successfully set up kills to help accelerate his growth, which allowed them to stay ahead for the majority of the game. At times, they did slip up and give DK opportunities to make a comeback, but the Korean fourth seed, luckily for European fans, didn’t capitalize on them.

G2 gave away the first Baron Nashor and a massive lead by making the simple mistake of flipping the monster early in the game. After DK secured Baron and almost wiped G2, they evened out the gold deficit, and the game was once again even. Still, thanks to some picks and smart teamfighting around dragons, G2 was able to stay in control, and eventually overwhelmed DK.

There aren’t many rivalries as heated as the one between G2 and DK. The teams faced each other in all three previous Worlds they both played in. G2 won in 2019, but DK prevailed in 2020 and 2022.

With that result, G2 is the second Western team to move onto the 1-0 bracket after Cloud9 notched a victory against MAD Lions. DK, on the other hand, joins the likes of Team Liquid and Team BDS in the 0-1 bracket.

The Worlds 2023 Swiss stage continues today with three more games remaining in the schedule. Afterward, the draw for the second round of the stage will take place, with the tournament returning tomorrow, Oct. 20.

