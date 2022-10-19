G2 superstars reportedly exploring their options following dismal Worlds run

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics.



It looks like significant changes could be coming to G2 Esports’ League of Legends team ahead of next year.

The organization is looking to replace Marcin “Jankos” Jankowski and Victor “Flakked” Lirola Tortosa, according to a report by Brieuc Seeger. The jungler and AD carry have been “allowed to explore their options as they will not be a part of G2 Esports roster next year.”

[Sources] Bot laner Flakked 🇪🇸 and Jungler Jankos 🇵🇱 have been allowed to explore their options as they will not be a part of G2 Esports roster next year. pic.twitter.com/b3pRPg0FYD — LEC Wooloo 🇪🇺 (@LEC_Wooloo) October 19, 2022

While G2 started this season strong, the second part of the year has been disappointing for the European lineup. The team dominated the LEC in the 2022 Spring Split and secured a spot at the Mid-Season Invitational, before losing to T1 in the semifinals.

In the Summer Split, G2 finished first in the regular season but failed to defend their title after losing 3-0 in the final against Rogue. At Worlds 2022, G2 were seeded with JD Gaming, DWG KIA, and Evil Geniuses in Group B, but they won just one game.

Parting ways with Jankos would certainly mean the end of an era for G2. The Polish jungler has been part of the team since December 2017 and was pivotal in his squad’s second-place finish at Worlds 2019, and their two semifinal runs during Worlds 2018 and Worlds 2020.

Flakked, on the other hand, is a newcomer to the LEC and G2, with 2022 being his first year in the highest level of European competition. Previously he spent almost four years in the Spanish ERL scene, playing under S2V Esports and MAD Lions Madrid, to name a few.