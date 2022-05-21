G2 stave off Evil Geniuses for fifth time at MSI, win 23rd consecutive game

G2 Esports picked up their 23rd consecutive victory to open the second day of the 2022 League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational’s rumble stage. The win over Evil Geniuses of North America’s LCS marked the fifth time G2 have defeated EG at MSI, as they won all four games against their fellow western representatives back in the group stage of the tournament. G2 have not dropped a game since the first round of the LEC Spring playoffs back on March 26.

G2 came into this match as the hottest team in professional League. Yesterday, the European champions crushed T1’s dreams of a perfect season when they put their winning streak to the test against T1’s 26-match undefeated run to open the year. Later in the day, they took a game off another tournament favorite in the LPL’s Royal Never Give Up.

Today against Evil Geniuses, G2 struggled to garner early momentum, falling behind by 1,500 gold at the 20-minute mark. Although they knotted up the game-state several minutes later, it wasn’t until they were able to find a handful of late-game picks that the map truly turned in their favor.

For G2, it was mid laner Caps who continued his torrid MSI pace in this particular game, posting a final scoreline of 4/2/9 on his signature LeBlanc—the second-most played champion of his career behind Syndra. Caps has yet to lose on LeBlanc this season, and holds a record of 25-11 all-time with her, according to League stats site Games of Legends.

Through the first three games of the rumble stage, Caps has played three different champions and holds a KDA of 8.8, the best among all players at the rumble stage, according to League stats site Oracle’s Elixir.

G2 lead the pack of six at the rumble stage, currently posting a record of 3-0 in MSI’s second round. They’ll return to the MSI stage later today for a match against Saigon Buffalo of the VCS, a team that has historically had G2’s number. Saigon Buffalo hold an all-time head-to-head record of 3-1 over G2.

As for EG, their rumble stage record currently sits at 1-2. The LCS champs will look to rebound later today against PSG Talon.