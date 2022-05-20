Expectations be damned: G2 continue perfect run through MSI 2022, put on teamfighting clinic against RNG

Before the 2022 Mid-Season Invitational began, not many people believed that G2 Esports would be a strong candidate for the championship. But after the first day of the rumble stage, droves of fans have shown up at the station looking to board the hype train after the team have taken down both T1 and Royal Never Give Up.

After their strong comeback victory against the LCK champions, G2 came into their second matchup with a ton of confidence. By banning out Bin’s undefeated Gangplank, the kings of Europe felt comfortable enough to give RNG two priority picks like Ahri and Gwen since they had an even better, more explosive team composition with Kai’Sa, Nautilus, Wukong, Vladimir, and Zoe.

G2 is known for their strong mid-to-late game play, but in this match, they stayed competitive with RNG’s rapid style of play through the first 15 minutes and was able to keep the gold relatively even. Once the game crept past the 20-minute mark, G2’s signature teamfighting prowess began to shine, as they outmaneuvered RNG through almost every nook and cranny of the map.

Whether it was Caps finding the perfect angle with Zoe’s Paddle Star, Flakked jumping into the backline and blasting away his opponents, or Broken Blade absorbing a ton of damage and pressure on Vladimir, G2 have shown that they have a great understanding of the current meta and how to draft correctly in any situation.

RNG, on the other hand, looked a lot more pressured once G2 started to get the ball rolling in the mid-to-late game. Xiaohu wasn’t able to find any efficient flanks on Ahri and was caught out multiple times in the process. Bin would get burst immediately as he dove in, even though Gwen had her Hallowed Mist ability to stall for some time. Overall, the LEC champs were much more comfortable starting off fights, and dictating the pace of the game.

With this win, G2’s win streak has lasted from the start of their lower bracket run until now, which is a total of 23 impressive victories. Tomorrow, they’ll be playing against Evil Geniuses and Saigon Buffalo in an attempt to continue their destructive run through the tournament.

Catch G2 in action when they take the stage at 3am CT on Saturday.