G2 share their incredible LoL scrim stats, and it’s no wonder they won another LEC title

On June 30, League of Legends esports titan G2, won yet another LEC title, once again showing they are Europe’s best. But, being the perfect example of peak performance and skill doesn’t come without blood and sweat. G2 shared their incredible scrim stats, and it’s no wonder they won another LEC title.

While G2’s League roster was still wrapped in celebration, general manager Romain Bigeard shared on Twitter what the road of the LEC champions looked like—181 total scrim games played, an average game time of 26 minutes, and an awe-inspiring 75.69 percent win rate .

G2 scrims June/July23

Games : 181

Average game : 26 minutes

Winrate : 75.69% https://t.co/W8ScG9YbUZ pic.twitter.com/F7HVjo1o7R — Romain Bigeard (@RomainBigeard) July 30, 2023

Over the course of June and July, G2 played against 11 different teams, including LEC teams like Team Vitality and SK Gaming and teams from smaller, lesser-known regions like RA’AD from Egypt.

According to Bigeard, G2 has faced off SK Gaming most frequently, while it seems Astralis had no interest in meeting the current LEC champions on Summoner’s Rift. As visible from the whiteboard, the teams didn’t cancel a large number of matches.

With this LEC title, G2 has secured their spot at Worlds 2023 where they will meet the best of the best—JD Gaming, PSG Talon, and other teams that still have to prove themselves like SKT, Cloud9, and Gen. G. Worlds 2023 will be taking place from Oct. 10 to Nov. 19 in South Korea where teams will once again have an opportunity to go down in history as one of the best.

